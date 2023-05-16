Gabrielle Union Says She and Dwyane Wade Split Their Bills 50/50 and She Struggles with 'Scarcity Mindset'

The actress and retired NBA star have been married since 2014

Natasha Dye
Published on May 16, 2023 12:48 PM
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

This power couple splits their bills!

In a clip going viral online from the Black Millionaires podcast, actress Gabrielle Union said she and her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, split their finances evenly.

"In this household, we split everything fifty-fifty," she told the show's host.

The actress, 50, continued, "But in the other households that each of us have to support, there's always this like, gorilla on your back, that's like, 'You better work, b---, you better work. Oh, you're going to sleep in?' You know, somebody might not eat."

She added, "It's hard. It's hard to let that go. So I'm working on that."

Union explained that she still has a "scarcity mindset" with her money from when she was trying to make it in Hollywood.

"I struggle with that, still," she said. "I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. I get nervous like, 'Oh God, that movie didn't open you know what does that mean? Do I – Am I … Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?' "

The former NBA star, 41, retired from the league in 2019 after earning approximately $200 million during his tenure with the Miami Heat, according to Outkick.

Union, 50, and Wade have been married since August 30, 2014. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in Miami, surrounded by their family and friends.

US actress Gabrielle Union with her husband former NBA star Dwayne Wade and their daughter arrive for the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios "Strange World," at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 15, 2022
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Union previously told Arsenio Hall that they planned their wedding to be a family affair through and through, including "no bridesmaids, no groomsmen. It's just us and the kids. And we're just riding out, just us."

Union has enjoyed a long career as an actress and has earned millions of her own since her career began in 1993. Her first role was an uncredited extra on an episode of Family Matters. She went on to star in iconic roles in movies like Bring It On and Bad Boys II.

The couple first met in February 2007, but didn't spark relationship buzz until more than two years later. When they first crossed paths, Union had recently divorced her first husband, former NFL player Chris Howard, after they initially announced their separation in 2005, and Wade was still married to his then-wife, Siohvaughn Funches.

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, and Dwyane Wade attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The actress shares daughter Kaavia James, 4, with Wade. In addition to Kaavia, Wade is also dad to son Xavier Zechariah, 9, as well as 15-year-old daughter Zaya and son Zaire, 20. The former NBA star is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

Their relationship has seemingly always thrived on mutual support. Ahead of the couple's seven-year wedding anniversary, Wade spoke to PEOPLE about what makes his marriage with Union work.

"It's about learning about each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things," he said.

Union echoed those sentiments, adding, "This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that. We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."

