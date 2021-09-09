Gable Steveson, Wrestler Who Won Gold at Tokyo Olympics, Signs with WWE: 'Dream Accomplished'

Gable Steveson is following in the footsteps of WWE legend Kurt Angle, who won an Olympic gold medal (with a broken neck) before joining the company

Gold medalist Gable Dan Steveson of Team United States poses with the gold medal during the Men's Freestyle 125kg medal ceremony on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 06, 2021 in Chiba, Japan

After winning Olympic gold in Tokyo, wrestler Gable Steveson is headed to WWE.

Steveson, a 21-year-old University of Minnesota wrestler, announced his deal with the company through a post to Twitter on Thursday.

"Childhood dream accomplished," he said. "I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK."

The announcement comes nearly a month to the day after Steveson miraculously won gold in the 125kg wrestling final at the Tokyo Olympics.

As the match approached its conclusion, Steveson was trailing his opponent, Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, 8-5. It seemed certain Steveson would go home with a silver medal, but with 10 seconds remaining, he took down Petriashvili twice to win. In fact, his winning point came with only 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

It was an amazing feat of talent and strength, which immediately sparked rumors that Steveson would be pursued by the likes of WWE and UFC. Ultimately, Steveson chose the former.

"I've been on WWE since I was really young," Steveson told ESPN of joining WWE. "I was on guys like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for a very long time. So growing up watching them, me being an entertainer on the wrestling mat, it just felt like it was the right choice."

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during their men's freestyle Credit: Aaron Favila/AP/Shutterstock

Steveson will be following in the footsteps of one other famous Olympic gold medalist turned WWE superstar: Kurt Angle.

Angle, now retired from professional wrestling, won the freestyle wrestling gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. Angle famously broke his neck during the match, suffering "two bulged and herniated disks, two cracked vertebrae and four pulled muscles," according to ESPN.

He joined WWE (then WWF) in 1998 — at the height of the company's "Attitude Era," which also featured the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson — and became one of professional wrestling's biggest stars.

Steveson has a lot to live up to, but he also has time to prepare. WWE told ESPN that their multi-year name, image and likeness deal with Steveson will allow him to continue wrestling at the University of Minnesota. They plan to set up a training center nearby to help Steveson learn the skills he'll need in the ring.