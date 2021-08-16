Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Struck and Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver

The driver has not been identified by authorities at this time

Abigail Anderson, the sister of late professional runner Gabe Grunewald, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Authorities responded to the scene of the accident near the Elizabeth Lyle Robbie soccer stadium in Falcon Heights around 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office told WCCO.

Anderson was transported to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries, the news outlet reports.

According to the sheriff's office, Anderson was walking near the stadium when a truck hit a parked car, which in turn struck her. The driver of the truck then tried to flee the scene, performing a U-turn and running over Anderson a second time.

The driver has not been identified by authorities at this time. However, officials told WCCO that the driver has been taken into custody and underwent a blood test due to suspicion of DUI.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Like her sister, Anderson was an avid runner. In June, she shared photos on Instagram in honor of Grunewald's birthday, opening up about her grief following her older sister's death in 2019.

"I don't know what to really say on a day like today. I don't feel the same the second year around, instead I see the visible absence of your presence more now than ever," she wrote. "Last year I was still swimming in a sea of deep dark grief. Now I am bracing the surface only to welcome a sight of an everlasting horizon. I am never going to see your land again. ... There is no silver lining- just a glowing horizon to brace."

Grunewald died at 32 years old due to complications from adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer that she was diagnosed with in 2009. Following Grunewald's death, Anderson ran the New York City marathon to raise awareness for her sister's foundation, Brave Like Gabe, which supports rare cancer research.

"Some of my favorite memories with Gabe are in New York. We'd run in Central Park together, go shopping in SoHo, go to Other Half brewery in Brooklyn. To be back in the place where we had so much fun and bonding and running, it just seemed like the perfect place to be my next marathon," Anderson said in an interview with Women's Running magazine shortly before the race.