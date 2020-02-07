Surfing Champion Poeti Norac Dies at 24: 'A Beautiful Person with a Radiant Smile'

Image zoom Poeti Norac/ Instagram

Poeti Norac, an up and coming French surfer, died last weekend in Australia, the French Surfing Federation confirmed. She was 24.

According to the organization, Norac moved to Australia for “several months” to continue her passion for surfing and died on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. However, the cause of death remains unclear.

The longboard surfer was a rising athlete — she finished second in the French national championships in 2018 and third in 2016, CNN reported.

Norac additionally scored 10 victories in the Coupe de France, including the 100% girls competition in 2017, the federation recorded.

“The surfing community has lost a member of its family, a beautiful person with a radiant smile, an artist on the longboard whose enthusiasm radiated from Vendée and everywhere else,” the statement from the federation read.

RELATED: Surfing Legend Sunny Garcia Hospitalized and in Intensive Care Amid Depression Battle

The Vendée native began surfing with her father in Les Sables d’Olonne, where she grew up, at 6 years old.

Norac had been competing for 10 years, the federation said, following her switch from shortboard to longboard surfing.

She will be remembered not only as a champion surfer but an “outstanding educator” who “transmitted her passion for surfing and the ocean.”

RELATED: Professional Surfer Chris Brown’s Family Speaks Out After His Death: He Had a ‘True Heart of Gold’

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of our young ambassador Poeti Norac,” Oxbow, a surfing brand that sponsored Norac, wrote on Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that we send her loved ones and her many friends our most sincere and deep condolences. Her smile will forever be etched in our memories.”

Koalition Surf, an additional sponsor of Norac’s, wrote, “too young to leave, have a safe ride.”

According to the federation, details regarding a ceremony in honor of Poeti will be announced soon.