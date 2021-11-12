French Soccer Player Released Without Charges After Assault on Paris Saint-Germain Teammate by Masked Attackers

Aminata Diallo, 26, was released from police custody one day after she was brought in for questioning

Aminata Diallo, a French soccer player for Paris Saint-Germain, has been released from police custody following her arrest in connection to an attack of a teammate by two masked men, according to the Versailles prosecutor's office, CNN and The New York Times reports.

As of now, no charges were filed against the 26-year-old and the investigation continues, per the Times.

"However, the investigation is ongoing to identify the attackers and their potential accomplices. If new elements become available and concern Ms. Diallo, she may need to be brought back into proceedings," Versailles prosecutor Maryvonne Caillibotte told CNN.

Paris Saint-Germain did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, however, the club released a statement Thursday, acknowledging Diallo's release.

"Paris Saint-Germain notes the release of Aminata Diallo from police custody," the statement read. "The club continues to support its players to allow them to overcome this ordeal as soon as possible."

PSG continued, "Paris Saint-Germain reiterates its confidence in the justice system to shed full light on the events. The club would like to thank everyone for showing restraint and respecting the presumption of innocence as well as the privacy of the team."

Diallo was taken into police custody Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into a Nov. 4 assault on one of the team's other players. In a statement — translated from French to English — Paris Saint-Germain said the team "strongly condemns the violence committed."

Though Paris Saint-Germain did not name the player, ESPN reported that the teammate attacked was Kheira Hamraoui, 31. Sources told the outlet that Hamraoui was riding in Diallo's car with other teammates after leaving a team dinner in Paris last week. When the car was in front of Diallo's home, two masked men dragged Hamraoui out of the car and began hitting her legs with iron bars.

French outlet L'Equipe shared similar details of the assault, noting it lasted several minutes before the attackers escaped.

Sources told ESPN that Hamraoui was taken to the hospital following the attack where she received stitches. Luckily, the outlet reported, sources said the injuries were not career-threatening.