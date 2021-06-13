Novak Djokovic Defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to Win 2021 French Open Men's Final

Novak Djokovic has won his second French Open and 19th Grand Slam title

A new King of the Clay has been crowned!

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas during Sunday's French Open men's singles final, picking up his second French Open title.

Tsitsipas won the first set 7-6 as well as the second set 6-2, while Djokovic came back to take the third set 6-3 and then the fourth set 6-2. Djokovic also went on to win the deciding fifth set 6-4.

Ahead of the match, Djokovic, 34 was ranked No. 1 among men's singles tennis players, while Tsitsipas, 22, was ranked fifth.

This marked Tsitsipas' first-ever Grand Slam appearance, while Djokovic walked away from the match with 19 championships under his belt. The tennis star is now just behind Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are currently tied with 20 wins.

Djokovic picked up his first French Open win in 2016.

Djokovic advanced to the finals after an epic semifinals match against Rafael Nadal, which lasted for over four hours. Nadal won the first set 6-3 and Djokovic took the second set 6-3 followed by the third set 7-6 and the fourth set 6-2.

Meanwhile, in his semifinals match, Tsitsipas took on Germany's Alexander Zverev, securing a win after five sets. Tsitsipas won the first two sets 6-3, and dropped the next two to Zverev 6-4, before taking the all important final set 6-3.

This marked Djokovic's second consecutive year making it to the French Open finals, although last year, he was beaten by Nadal in three straight sets.