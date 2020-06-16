'Very Promising' French Climber, 16, Dies After Fall from Cliff: 'A Beautiful Person'

Luce Douady won the Youth World Championships title in bouldering last year in Colorado

A 16-year-old French athlete who was a rising star in the climbing world died on Sunday after falling from a cliff.

Luce Douady, who last year won the Youth World Championships title in bouldering, fell near Crolles in southeastern France while climbing with friends, the French Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing (FFME) said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It is with immense sadness that the climbing community learned this Sunday of the death of one of their own,” the statement said.

Douady slipped and fell nearly 500 feet onto an exposed section of access path as she crossed between two different climbing areas, according to Reuters.

RELATED VIDEO: Multiple Climbers Die On Mount Everest Sunday

The FFME called the “very promising” young athlete the “young hope” of the French climbing scene and said the news hit her training partners, her coaches and her club, Chambéry Escalade, very hard.

“But today, the whole federation is in mourning,” the statement said.

The Chambéry Escalade club shared a Facebook post in remembrance of Douady, and called her a “beautiful person” who was full of “energy, passions [and] talent.”

She won her Youth World Championship title in Arco, Italy, last year, and came in fifth at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (iFSC) Boulder World Cup circuit in Vail, Colorado, when she was just 15, the BBC reported.