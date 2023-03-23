Free Agent Foster Moreau Learns He Has Cancer During Routine NFL Physical, Will Be 'Stepping Away'

Moreau was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 and played four seasons with the team before entering free agency this offseason

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.


Published on March 23, 2023 12:44 PM
Foster Moreau
Photo: Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock

Free agent Foster Moreau has announced his plan to step away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The 25-year-old tight end explained on Twitter that doctors discovered he had cancer during an NFL physical, calling it a "life-changing" moment.

"During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's lymphoma and will be stepping away from football," he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Moreau said he is now fighting "a new opponent" in his life: "cancer."

The athlete thanked the "people who have stood firm with" him for their support. "There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance," he wrote.

Moreau added, "That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"

Foster Moreau
Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock

Messages of support from fans and colleagues poured in after Moreau's tweets on Wednesday. Former NFL star Robert Griffin III said, "praying for you brother," in reply to Moreau.

Pat McAfee wrote, "God speed boss man. Can't wait to see you on the other side of you kicking this thing's ass."

Moreau was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 after a successful career at LSU. Over four seasons, he's scored 12 touchdowns for the franchise.

