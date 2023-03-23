Entertainment Sports Free Agent Foster Moreau Learns He Has Cancer During Routine NFL Physical, Will Be 'Stepping Away' Moreau was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 and played four seasons with the team before entering free agency this offseason By Natasha Dye Natasha Dye Twitter Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 23, 2023 12:44 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock Free agent Foster Moreau has announced his plan to step away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. The 25-year-old tight end explained on Twitter that doctors discovered he had cancer during an NFL physical, calling it a "life-changing" moment. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's lymphoma and will be stepping away from football," he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. Moreau said he is now fighting "a new opponent" in his life: "cancer." Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About His 2016 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Didn't Tell Anybody' The athlete thanked the "people who have stood firm with" him for their support. "There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance," he wrote. Moreau added, "That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!" Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Messages of support from fans and colleagues poured in after Moreau's tweets on Wednesday. Former NFL star Robert Griffin III said, "praying for you brother," in reply to Moreau. Pat McAfee wrote, "God speed boss man. Can't wait to see you on the other side of you kicking this thing's ass." Moreau was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 after a successful career at LSU. Over four seasons, he's scored 12 touchdowns for the franchise.