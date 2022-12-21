Franco Harris, Legendary Steelers Running Back Known for 'Immaculate Reception,' Dead at 72

The NFL Hall of Famer, whose role in the "Immaculate Reception" 50 years ago helped to catapult his team to a football dynasty in the 1970s, was set to have his jersey retired this weekend

By
Published on December 21, 2022 11:42 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris is shown in 1973. Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored "The Immaculate Reception," considered the most iconic play in NFL history, died .
Photo: Harry Cabluck/AP/Shutterstock

Franco Harris, the NFL Hall of Fame running back whose "Immaculate Reception" was set to be commemorated after 50 years and his jersey scheduled to be retired this weekend, has died.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star died overnight, his son Franco "Dok" Harris confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday. He was 72.

No cause of death was given, the outlet reported.

"We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. "Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways."

Harris played for the Steelers from 1972-1983 and the final year of his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1984, but it was his first year in the league which lives on in football lore.

During the waning seconds of the AFC divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders, he was perfectly situated to scoop up a deflected ball inches from the ground and run it in for a touchdown, clinching the game for the Steelers, and earning him legendary status in what became known as the "Immaculate Reception."

"That play really represents our teams of the '70s," Harris said after the play was voted the greatest in NFL history during the league's 100th anniversary season in 2020.

The Steelers went on to become a football dynasty in the '70s, winning the Super Bowl back-to-back in 1974 and 1975 and then again in 1978 and 1979.

Franco Harris attends the 2015 CBS Upfront at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty

The star played in nine Pro Bowls, five AFC championships, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Following his retirement, Harris opened a bakery and his philanthropic work included serving as the chairman of "Pittsburgh Promise," a college scholarship nonprofit, per the AP.

Harris's jersey was set to be retired by his former team on Saturday during halftime of the Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game.

"It's hard to believe it's been 50 years, that's a long time," Harris said in September after the team announced it would retire his No. 32. "And to have it so alive, you know, is still thrilling and exciting. It really says a lot. It means a lot."

Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich, and his son.

