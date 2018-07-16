France's Youngest Soccer Star Is Reportedly Donating All of His World Cup Winnings to Charity

He may have scored the victorious final goal in the World Cup closer, but French player Kylian Mbappé is making headlines for another reason: his generosity.

Mbappé will donate around $500,000 — all of his earnings from the tournament — to French charity Premiers de Cordée, which teaches sports to hospitalized and disabled children, according to reports.

The 19-year-old soccer star — the youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup final since Pelé — made the decision in the end of June, French outlet L’Equipe reported. After he carried his team to a 4-2 victory over Croatia on Sunday, it’s all but official, the outlet said.

Premiers de Cordée did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kylian Mbappé FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Mbappé has been involved with Premiers de Cordée since 2017, and Sebastien Ruffin, the general manager, described him as “a great person” to French outlet Le Parisien.

France’s teenage star, who also won FIFA’s best young player award, is the forward on the Paris St. Germain Football Club. Mbappé scored four goals over the course of the tournament, including two at the match against Argentina, which advanced his team into the quarter-finals. And even before heading to Russia in June, he was known for winning the Champions League in 2017 while playing for Monaco.

World Cup Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa/AP

But now he’s reached global stardom and is often compared to legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — except Mbappé is the only one of the three who has a World Cup win under his belt.

This French team is the youngest to win the title since the Brazil team in 1970, with an average age of 25 years and 10 months old, ESPN reported.

France wins the World Cup 2018 Matthias Schrader/AP/REX/Shutterstock

During the final, the first half ended with France up 2-1. They scored two more goals in the second half, the last of which was Mbappé’s. Only able to score one more goal, Croatia was unable to bounce back.

France’s last World Cup victory was in 1998.