France Beats Croatia in World Cup as Pussy Riot Takes Credit for Protesters Storming the Field

There’s a new World Cup champion.

France clinched the title on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic accidentally headed the ball into his own goal, giving France the early lead. However, Croatia was able to tie the score at 1-1 before their opponents scored on a penalty kick stemming from a handball before the half was over.

France was unstoppable from there, scoring twice more in the second half and making the score 4-1, which Croatia was only able to answer with one goal back.

France last won the World Cup on home soil in 1998.

President Donald Trump, who is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland on Monday, tweeted his congratulations to the French National Team shortly after the game ended.

“Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup,” he wrote. “Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament — one of the best ever!”

In the 52nd minute of the final, four fans dressed in police uniforms simultaneously charged onto the field. The game was briefly paused while security escorted them off the field, although one managed to high five with a French player.

Russian feminist protest punk rock group Pussy Riot claimed responsibility for the protest through social media posts.

“Today is 11 years since the death of the great Russian poet, Dmitri Prigov,” said their statement. “Prigov created an image of a policeman, a carrier of the heavenly nationhood, in the russian culture.”

They continue to distinguish between the “heavenly” policeman and “earthly” policeman.

“The FIFA World Cup has reminded us of the possibilities of the heavenly policeman in the Great Russia of the future, but the earthly policeman, entering the ruleless game breaks our world apart,” they said.