The original USFL only lasted three seasons from 1983 to 1985 and featured former President Donald Trump as the owner of the New Jersey Generals

The United States Football League Is Returning More Than 30 Years After Folding

The football landscape is changing once again.

On Thursday, FOX announced the return of the United States Football League, which attempted to compete against the NFL in the mid-1980s. The organization will resume operations in 2022, more than 30 years after it folded in 1985 only three seasons in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to work with FOX Sports and to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing," Brian Woods, co-founder of the new iteration of the USFL, said in a statement.

"We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football," he added.

The new USFL will feature a minimum of eight teams and will premiere during the spring season.

"The relaunch of the USFL is a landmark day for football fans and FOX Sports," Eric Shanks, CEO of FOX Sports, said. "Football is in our DNA and the return of this innovative and iconic league is a fantastic addition to our robust slate of football programming."

FOX has also retained the rights to "key" names of the original USFL teams, which may include the Denver Gold, Tampa Bay Bandits, Memphis Showboats, and New Jersey Generals, which were previously owned by former President Donald Trump.

Houston Gamblers vs Los Angeles Express Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images

FOX, which will also own a minority stake in the league, did not expand on what cities may inherit a USFL team.

Along with their competition in the NFL, the USFL will also be going up against the XFL, another failed league being relaunched yet again, this time by Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson.

RELATED VIDEO: Inspired by Friend Kobe Bryant, Joe Barksdale Quit NFL to Become Musician: 'Decided to Do What I Love'