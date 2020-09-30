Fourth Tennessee Titans Player Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, Game Against Steelers Postponed

As of Wednesday, four players and five personnel on the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19

Another player on the Tennessee Titans has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the NFL Network reported on Wednesday. The news was also confirmed by ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The Titans now have four players and five personnel who have tested positive for the virus. The eight initial confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday by the NFL.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to ESPN, DaQuan Jones, Beau Brinkley and Tommy Hudson have all been put on the NFL's reserved/COVID-19 list. The identity of the fourth player who tested positive has not yet been confirmed.

The Titans have closed down their facilities and suspended team activities.

The Minnesota Vikings, who hosted the Titans for Sunday’s game, also suspended in-person activities out of caution, though the team has not yet reported any coronavirus cases. They will return to their facility on Thursday, the NFL said.

Image zoom Titans, Vikings game Sunday Stephen Maturen/Getty

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league said in an earlier statement. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

The Titans added in their own Tuesday statement, “Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

Contact tracers found 48 close contacts of the initial eight members of the Titans who tested positive, ESPN reported.

According to the league’s coronavirus guidelines, players who test positive and remain asymptomatic can return to play 10 days after the test or after five days with two consecutive negative tests. For those who do show symptoms of the virus, they can return 10 days after symptoms first appear and 72 hours after all have subsided. All players must be cleared by team physicians.

RELATED VIDEO: Disease Caused by Concussions and Head Trauma Led to Young Football Player’s Suicide: 'He Wanted Us to Tell His Story,' Says Mom

The Titans were scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tennessee Sunday. The game has been postponed until at least next Monday or Tuesday, the NFL said on Wednesday.

The Vikings are set to play the Texans in Houston on Sunday.