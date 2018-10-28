4 Jacksonville Jaguars Players Arrested in London Over Reported $64K Bar Tab

Four players from the Jacksonville Jaguars were arrested in London early Saturday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The athletes — identified by ESPN as cornerback D.J. Hayden, 28, and safeties Ronnie Harrison, 21, Barry Church, 30, and Jarrod Wilson, 24 — were detained by British police over a reported $64,000 unpaid bar tab at the London Reign Nightclub in Piccadilly.

“We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill,” the Jaguars said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The matter has been resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”

The four Jaguars were enjoying London’s nightlife ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, which the Jaguars ended up losing 18-24, marking their fourth loss in a row.

Police said they were called to London Reign — which describes itself as “an aerial show club bringing an eclectic mix of Las Vegas and Moulin Rouge to the heart of London’s West End” — following reports of a fight shortly before 4 a.m.

“Officers attended and spoke with a group of males who had allegedly been attempting to leave the venue without paying a large bill,” reads a Scotland Yard statement. “Four men aged in their 20s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and taken to a central London police station for questioning. They were all subsequently released with no further action.”

NFL.com reported that sources told host Ian Rapoport that a group of players “were sent bottles of champagne and other high-end liquors and ran up a huge bill,” believing that the bottles were free.

“When the bill arrived, the players refused to pay it, believing that it was not what they owed,” the report continued. “An argument ensued and local police made several arrests.”

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the bill has since been paid.

A source who was inside the club described the sight of four NFL players wrestling a set of London bouncers as “the West End equivalent of King Kong meeting Godzilla,” reports The Sun.

“Things got pretty heated and there was a lot of swearing and shouting and things became physical,” the source said.

“In terms of preparation for their match,” the source continued, “you couldn’t think of anything worse.”

“More on this #Jaguars situation: Five additional players were at the club on Friday night but they were not among those detained,” Rapoport tweeted Sunday. “They are Telvin Smith, Myles Jack, Leon Jacobs, Dante Fowler, and TJ Yeldon.”