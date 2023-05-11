Foster Moreau Signs with New Orleans Saints Weeks After Revealing Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis

Foster Moreau is no longer a free agent!

The New Orleans Saints announced on Wednesday that the NFL tight end, 25, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma about two months ago, has signed with the team.

The Louisiana-based squad posted a series of tweets welcoming the player to the team, along with photos of him officially signing his new contract.

While the New Orleans Saints did not disclose the terms of the deal, ESPN reported that Moreau's contract is for three years and worth $12 million, which includes $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives.

Agent Joe Linta told ESPN that Moreau, who has been receiving treatment for his cancer, has seen positive results and intends to play this upcoming season. Moreau has the okay to return to the football field next week for practice, the outlet reported.

Moreau announced on Twitter in March that he would step away from football after doctors found his cancer during an NFL physical.

"During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's lymphoma and will be stepping away from football," he wrote in a tweet, noting that he is now fighting "a new opponent" in his life: "cancer."

The athlete thanked the "people who have stood firm with" him for their support. "There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance," he wrote.

Moreau added, "That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Messages of support from fans and colleagues poured in after Moreau's tweets at the time. Former NFL star Robert Griffin III said, "Praying for you brother," in reply to Moreau.

Pat McAfee, meanwhile, wrote, "God speed boss man. Can't wait to see you on the other side of you kicking this thing's ass."

Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer in which white blood cells called lymphocytes grow out of control, causing swollen lymph nodes and growths throughout the body and affecting the body's immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Moreau was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 after a successful career at LSU. Over four seasons, he's scored 12 touchdowns for the franchise.