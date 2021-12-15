F1 Driver Sir Lewis Hamilton Knighted by Prince Charles in Ceremony at Windsor Castle
The driver's knighting comes after he narrowly lost his chance to claim a historic eighth championship win during this season's final Grand Prix
Congratulations are in order for Lewis Hamilton.
The 36-year-old British Formula 1 (F1) driver was knighted for services to motorsport by Prince Charles Wednesday at Windsor Castle in London.
Hamilton, who competes in F1 for Mercedes, was given the honor — which recognizes longtime contributions in one's field — after matching former German race car driver Michael Schumacher's record for seven F1 championships. Both are now tied for all-time wins in the sport.
The driver attended the ceremony with his mother Carmen Larbalestier, who proudly posed alongside him for a photo.
Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be bestowed the honor, the racing organization said. Previous recipients include Jackie Stewart, Stirling Moss, and Jack Brabham. Back in 2009, Hamilton was also given an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, by the Queen, which is an award recognizing service to the community.
Hamilton is widely considered one of the best drivers of all time in his sport. He was knighted not long after falling short of claiming a historic eighth driver's championship at the final Grand Prix of the season in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.
He entered the final Grand Prix on Dec. 12 tied for the driver's championship with Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen. Verstappen ultimately beat him in Abu Dhabi to win his first F1 championship.