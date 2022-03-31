Las Vegas will be Formula 1's third American race, joining the U.S. Grand Prix and the Miami Grand Prix

Las Vegas to Host Formula 1 Street Race in 2023 as Sport's Popularity Grows in U.S.

Formula 1 is back in Las Vegas after four decades.

On Thursday, the racing organization officially announced that it's adding the Las Vegas Grand Prix to its calendar for the 2023 season. The street race will take place on a Saturday night next November, a change from the typical race schedule of Sunday morning races.

With the expansion of the sport to Las Vegas, F1 now has three American events. They include Florida's Miami Grand Prix, which was announced last April, and the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

"Being able to add a third U.S. race to the F1 calendar is a great sign of the huge rise in popularity the sport has enjoyed in the country over recent years, and what better place to bring the sport to than Las Vegas," F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali tells PEOPLE of the announcement.

The sport's popularity in America has definitely been increased by the hit Netflix docuseries, Drive to Survive, which launched its fourth season in March. The series follows each of F1's 10 teams over the course of a season, giving viewers a first-hand glimpse into their successes and failures.

"As the global entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas has all the ingredients for the perfect F1 venue as we embark on this exciting new era of the sport," Domenicali tells PEOPLE. "We have already seen how excited the drivers and fans are about going to Vegas, and with the racetrack winding through the iconic Strip, it's easy to see why."

"We can't wait to get started here in 2023, experience the brand-new circuit and bring the huge benefits to the local communities that come with an F1 event," he adds.

As noted by the organization, F1 last raced in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, in a circuit that took place almost entirely in the car park of Caesars Palace. The 75-lap race of 1982 was won by Michele Alboreto, who drove a Tyrrell-Ford.

This time around, the circuit will take place on Las Vegas' streets, with over a mile going through the Strip.

F1 drivers appeared to welcome the expansion to Nevada, with McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo tweeting, "Forgive me for my sin city here we come baby," shortly after the announcement.

Mercedes-AMG driver Lewis Hamilton called the move "pretty hardcore" in a video with F1.

"Knowing it's a real party city, it's difficult for a racing driver to focus that weekend," he said while laughing. "There's going to be so much going on."