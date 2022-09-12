Formula 1 Driver Alex Albon Hospitalized for Respiratory Failure Following Appendicitis Surgery

"He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support," his team, Williams Racing, said in a statement Monday

By
Published on September 12, 2022 08:49 PM
MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Alexander Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing looks on from the fan stage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 05, 2019 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty

Formula 1 driver Alex Albon is receiving treatment at a hospital in Italy due to complications following appendicitis surgery.

His team, Williams Racing, released a statement Monday on their website to provide an update on Albon's health.

After being diagnosed with appendicitis, the 26-year-old athlete underwent laparoscopic surgery on Saturday that was successful, according to his team.

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 03: Alexander Albon of Thailand and Red Bull Racing looks on from the pitwall during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 03, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Mark Thompson/Getty

Following surgery, "Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication," Williams Racing said. "He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support."

Albon had shown "excellent progress overnight" and "was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation" Sunday morning, per the statement from his team. They added that he has been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home Tuesday.

For now, his team said he will focus on "recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month."

Williams Racing did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Saturday, Albon announced he would not be participating in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix due to his health.

"Appendicitis, surgery and no racing isn't what I was expecting this weekend!" he wrote in part on Twitter.

For the race in Monza, Italy, Albon was replaced by Dutch driver Nyck de Vries, who finished in ninth place, ESPN reported.

Albon, a Thai-British racing driver from London, made his F1 debut in 2019 as a part of Toro Rosso (now named AlphaTauri), one of Red Bull's two racing teams. After an impressive showing, the Albon replaced driver Pierre Gasly on their Red Bull Racing team, placing him next to future F1 champion Max Verstappen.

But the honeymoon period for Red Bull Racing and Albon was short-lived — Red Bull ultimately moved Albon at the end of the 2020 season, demoting him to a test and reserve driver for 2021.

He also drove for Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, a grand touring car series based out of Germany and Europe. Last September, Albon signed with Williams.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Albon said he "was super happy" after earning a spot back on the grid.

"It's that feeling you've worked for so long — pure joy," he added at the time.

Related Articles
Alex Albon
Williams Driver Alex Albon Is on a Quest to Be a 'Better Version of Myself' in Formula 1 Return
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and team mate Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari speak with Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 on the grid during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. Are Ready to Make Ferrari Formula 1 Champions Once Again
Princess Beatrice d’York and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship Timeline
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge Bring 'Elvis' Down Under, Plus Hailey and Justin Bieber and More
Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Hit the Red Carpet in L.A., Plus the 'Hacks' Cast and More
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Visits St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Plus Tom Hiddleston, Ashlee Simpson Ross and More
Lando Norris
F1 Driver Lando Norris Says 'Going to Be a Good Battle' with Mercedes and Red Bull This Season
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Joe Klamar/Pool via AP) Styrian Grand Prix, Formula One Motor Racing, Red Bull Racetrack, Spielberg, Austria - 12 Jul 2020
Lewis Hamilton to Miss 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix After Testing Positive for COVID
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 19: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 drives on the way to the grid before the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 19, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
Want to Know More About Formula 1? New Podcast Promises to Dive Deep Into the Sport