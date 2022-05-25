Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle Recovering After Having Both Knees Replaced: 'Long Road Ahead'

Kurt Angle is on the mend after undergoing an operation to replace his knees this week.

The 53-year-old former WWE Superstar posted a video from his hospital bed to social media on Tuesday, where he talked about his recovery from double knee surgery.

"This is your Olympic hero Kurt Angle and I'm in the hospital right now because I just had knee replacements done this morning," Angle said. "I'm feeling pretty good right now but my legs are numb because of the epidural."

"So, I know I have a long road ahead of me and I'm willing to work very hard to get back to where I was before," he explained. "I want to thank all of you for all of your support and your wishes and prayers for my surgery, I really do appreciate it. God bless you all."

Angle thanked his fans on Twitter and Instagram and referenced his recovery from a broken neck at the 1996 Olympic Games, where he won a wrestling gold medal.

"I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I'm ready for it," he said in a tweet. "If I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck, I can handle this! Lol. It's true!!!! Thank you all!!!!"

Angle first announced that he would need the operation during an episode of his podcast in April, according to Sports Illustrated Media Network's Figure Four Online.

"I'm having my knees replaced next month," he said during a Kurt Angle Show episode, as reported by the outlet. "Both of them at the same time, I'm getting it over with. I'll be on a wheelchair or a walker."

On Wednesday, Angle also posted a graphic picture of stitches in his left knee.

The former WWE champion has dealt with numerous health issues stemming from his wrestling career, many of which he is still coping with today.

"My neck is not that great," he said last year, according to Wrestling Inc. "I have a lot of motor skill problems in my hands, my fingers because of my neck. Numbness down my arms, I have a lot of pain in my neck. I've been putting off fusion surgery for gosh, 15 years."