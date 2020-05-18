A search is currently underway to find the pro wrestler, who went missing on Sunday

Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Missing After Beach Swim as Son Rescued from Rough Waves

Los Angeles County lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard are continuing the underwater search for former WWE star Shad Gaspard after he went missing over the weekend while at Venice Beach with his son.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Margaret Stewart said in an online statement that they responded to a medical request at 3:56 p.m. local time on Sunday near 4200 S. Ocean Front Walk for two reported missing swimmers, a 39-year-old man and his son, a 10-year-old boy.

The boy was eventually located by rescuers and did not require hospital transport. The Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division is currently leading the continued search for the adult male, Stewart's statement read.

TMZ first reported that the WWE star was the missing man on Monday, saying Gaspard — a member of tag team Cryme Tyme — was enjoying a beach day and swimming with his son when they were both caught under a strong ocean current.

The news was confirmed on Gaspard's Instagram Story, with an announcement urging fans to reach out to family if they had seen the athlete. The posts said he was "last seen wearing swim shorts."

A witness at the scene told TMZ that before his disappearance, Gaspard directed rescuers to first help his son. The father was then submerged by a wave that crashed down on him and has not been seen since.

According to local station Fox 11, underwater searches for Gaspard stopped around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, county lifeguards said. The search resumed on Monday.