Former WWE Star Jim 'Hacksaw' Duggan Says Cancer Has Returned: My 'Treatment Is Not Over'

WWE Hall of Famer Jim "Hackshaw" Duggan announced on social media that he is battling cancer again.

The 68-year-old, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, said he will be restarting treatment to fight cancer this week and will undergo radiotherapy on Tuesday. The treatment will last eight weeks.

"I hope you enjoyed the pictures and videos of our travels," Duggan, who battled prostate cancer last year, said in a video while seated next to his wife, Debra Duggan. "We've been having a great time."

"But reality is here, and I'm afraid I have some bad news," he continued. "It seems like my cancer treatment is not over, even after the removal of my prostate last October. Tomorrow, I'm having my second hormone shot and Tuesday I'm being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week."

Despite the setback, Duggan said his doctors had good news about his prognosis. "The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early," he said in the video. "But still, it's a very terrifying time for me and my family."

Duggan has recently posted dozens of videos and pictures of him and Debra traveling around the country. He said he will be continuing to "live life."

"The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we're gonna do," he said. "So, I'm afraid I'm gonna make most shows, but some shows, I'm gonna have to postpone or cancel. And I'm sorry about that, but that's the way it's got to be."

Duggan made his WWE debut as "Hacksaw" in 1987 when the organization was known as the World Wrestling Federation. He won the first-ever Royal Rumble in 1988 and stayed with the WWE until he moved to World Championship Wrestling in 1993.

While there, he won both the WCW television title and the United States title.

In his video, Duggan told fans he would continue to document his cancer journey in the hopes it would help people in similar situations.

"I'm gonna be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it...Hopefully, it will help someone out there, 'cause I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are gonna go through this," he said. "And I know it's gonna help me."