Former WWE Star Jim 'Hacksaw' Duggan Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer

The WWE Hall of Famer announced his diagnosis on social media Thursday, sharing with his followers that he would be undergoing surgery

Former WWE star Jim Duggan has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared a video on Instagram Thursday to share his diagnosis. He said he had been living with the illness for "a couple months" and was preparing to undergo surgery on Friday.

He asked his fans to "please think of me" during his procedure. His wife, Debra, updated fans following the surgery on Friday and shared a photo of Jim lying in his hospital bed.

"Jim's surgery went as planned," she wrote in the caption. "He is resting comfortably now. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and well wishes. Please continue them as he continues to heal."

The operation comes just one week after Jim underwent an emergency surgery. On Oct. 20, Debra shared that they were "back where we don't want to be" in the hospital.

Following that surgery, Debra posted another photo of Jim lying in a hospital bed and giving the camera a thumbs up.

"Out of surgery and back in his room," she captioned the photo. "Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in."

It's unclear if the emergency surgery was related to Jim's cancer. Fans and friends flooded the comments of Jim's health updates with well wishes.

"Love you my brother, praying for only perfect health," wrote Hulk Hogan.

Jim made his WWE debut as "Hacksaw" in 1987, when the organization was known as the World Wrestling Federation. He won the first-ever Royal Rumble in 1988 and stayed with the WWE until he moved to World Championship Wrestling in 1993.