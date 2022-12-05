WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham in ICU Following Heart Attack: 'The Future Is Uncertain'

Windham underwent "an emergency procedure to save his life," his niece said, but she added that they do not know if he will recover

Published on December 5, 2022 12:56 PM
Barry Windham attends the 2017 Monster Mania Con at NJ Crowne Plaza Hotel on March 10, 2017 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Barry Windham. Photo: Bobby Bank/Getty

Former WWE star Barry Windham is in the ICU after suffering a heart attack.

The 62-year-old former wrestling star was at the airport on Friday evening when he went into cardiac arrest, according to his niece, Mika Rotunda, who created a GoFundMe page to help Windham with medical costs.

Rotunda said that her uncle "has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life," but, "as of now, the future is uncertain."

Windham's health has been negatively impacted by the "countless years of wrestling matches, traveling and entertaining worldwide," his niece said.

Rotunda also shared that her uncle is "left without health insurance" due to the "limited" work he's been able to do as a result of former injuries. "That led to other health complications," she wrote.

The family hopes to raise $200K for Windham's medical bills, according to the fundraiser. "To face these times is one of great stress and hardship," wrote Rotunda. "As well as one that comes with extensive medical expenses he is taking on. That is overwhelming to say the least."

Windham, who is also an uncle to current WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, both siblings of Rotunda, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

