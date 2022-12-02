Former USMNT Goalkeeper Tim Howard Says 'An Upset Could Be in the Cards' for the U.S. in World Cup Match

“I like how young and hungry they are,” the former Manchester United and Everton player said of the U.S. squad

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason DeCrow/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13422149b) Former U.S. Men's National Soccer Team goalkeeper Tim Howard plays the new Visa Financial Soccer educational video game released ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022,, in New York. The game combines the thrill of soccer with valuable financial and small business knowledge to help even the pros learn the importance of saving on and off the field. Available now on world.financialfootball.com and mobile app stores Visa Financial Football with Tim Howard, New York, United States - 26 Sep 2022
Tim Howard. Photo: Jason DeCrow/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After playing in two World Cups — and setting a World Cup record for most saves in a single match (15) in 2014 — Tim Howard possesses unparalleled insight into the biggest soccer tournament in the world.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Howard talks about the 2022 tournament, the USMNT's matches so far, and what we can expect from the team on Saturday when they take on the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

"I thought they played well in attacking areas and, at times, controlled possession and tempo, which is a huge step forward for the U.S. Men's National Team," the 43-year-old goalkeeper and NBC sportscaster told PEOPLE, when asked about the USMNT's first three matches. "Defensively they have limited the opposition to very few chances on goal."

After the men's team missed the cut entirely in 2018, this year's squad defied expectations and made it through the group stage. The question remains, though: how far will they go?

"Going deep is difficult because you need to be dominant and lucky, all at the same time, especially for a team like the USMNT," Howard explained. "However, I do like how young and hungry they are, and it seems as if their youth has gelled them together."

This Saturday's game against the Netherlands is the biggest game in recent history for the USMNT. Howard thinks the US team is heading in as underdogs, but that they have some advantages.

"If they can exploit those areas and be as resilient as they have shown toward the end of games, an upset could be in the cards," he predicts.

The goalkeeper-turned-sportscaster is also a big fan of the players on the team, calling out a few as solid team leaders.

"I think the heart and soul of the team are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams," Howard says. "And there is no denying that or getting away from it. They play with spirit, energy and the skill set that defies their youth."

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Tim Howard of Everton saves a penalty from Dimitar Berbatov of Manchester United in the shoot out during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON Semi Final match between Everton and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 19, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)
Tim Howard. Phil Cole/Getty

Howard knows quite a bit about playing with heart. He's the most capped goalkeeper in USMNT history and has accumulated many international soccer accolades, including being named to the 2003–04 PFA Premier League Team of the Year and receiving the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup Golden Glove, in addition to winning the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS Humanitarian of the Year awards.

And along with broadcasting Premier League soccer matches for NBC, Howard recently launched the Tim Howard Foundation, which focuses on providing resources, experiences and opportunities for children facing challenges in their families or communities, as well as those with Tourette Syndrome and associated disorders, that foster confidence and lifelong personal growth.

mini pitch in Yonkers, NY Where was the image taken – Pelton Park, Yonkers NY When was the image taken – Sept 7th, 2022 Who took the photograph – Joe Goldberg Full credit line – Joe Goldberg
Tim Howard Foundation. Joe Goldberg

For the foundation's inaugural project, they partnered with the U.S. Soccer Foundation to help build mini soccer pitches in underserved communities. The first pitch was built and unveiled in Yonkers, NY earlier this year.

"The tri-state area has always been home to me and holds a special place in my heart," Howard said of the location of his first foundation pitch.

"In 2023, we plan to build more mini pitches in underserved communities to make soccer more accessible for all," he added. "My goal is for every child to have the opportunity to 'Dream Big' in the same way that I did."

"Tim was a kid with big dreams," JD Martin, Tim Howard Foundation board member and lifelong friend of Howard's, tells PEOPLE. "He hurdled every roadblock on his way to achieving all of them and then some. Tim is the ideal leader for this foundation because he provides a shining and relatable example to kids facing adversity to stay true to themselves and fight like hell for those dreams."

