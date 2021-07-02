Former USC Star Reggie Bush Wants Heisman Trophy Back After NCAA Introduces Historic New Rules

Reggie Bush forfeited his Heisman trophy after an investigation found he accepted gifts during his time at the University of Southern California

Former University of Southern California Trojans star Reggie Bush made a public plea for his Heisman Trophy to be returned on Thursday.

Bush made the request shortly after the NCAA approved an interim policy that allows athletes to profit from the use of their name, image, and likeness. The policy went into effect on July 1, according to CNBC.

The 36-year-old famously forfeited his 2005 Heisman Trophy — which is awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player — after an investigation found he received improper benefits as a student-athlete while attending the school. According to ESPN, Bush and his relatives accepted money and travel expenses. His parents were also given a home in Southern California where they lived rent-free for more than a year and were provided with $10,000 to furnish it.

Neither the NCAA nor the Heisman Trophy Trust immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In 2010, USC lost 30 football scholarships over three years as a result of the inquiry, and also vacated 14 victories that Bush played a part in from 2004 to 2005, NPR reported at the time.

Reggie Bush Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

"It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy 'solely' due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated," Bush — who famously dated Kim Kardashian years ago — said in a statement posted to social media.

In his statement, Bush said he and representatives have reached out to the NCAA and the Heisman Trophy Trust to start a dialogue about his reinstatement.

"We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the president of the Heisman Trust," Bush explained, "but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the executive director, who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us."

As CBS News notes, the gifts and cash Bush and his family received were worth more than $100,000.

The Heisman Trophy Trust put out a statement on Friday in response to Bush's comments, explaining that, "Bush's 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy. Should the NCAA reinstate Bush's 2005 status, the Heisman Trust looks forward to welcoming him back to the Heisman family."

A day before the NCAA enacted the new policy, Johnny Manziel — the embattled former college quarterback who played at Texas A&M and won a Heisman of his own — threw his support behind Bush.