Former USC Football Player Chris Brown Dies at 24

"#FightOnForever Chris Brown," USC Football tweeted Monday. "So young. So talented. Gone far too soon"

A former football player at the University of Southern California has died.

Chris Brown, an offensive lineman for the Trojans from 2014 to 2018, died on Sunday, USC head coach Clay Helton said in a tweet. The cause of Brown's death was not immediately revealed.

"Heartbroken to hear the news that we lost Chris Brown today," Helton wrote Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Brown family. Chris meant so much to so many. Great person, player, teammate, and Trojan. God bless my friend. You are forever in our hearts."

Brown started his last two seasons at USC, according to ESPN, and after his junior year was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

The athlete was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers after first going undrafted. He later played in the XFL for the DC Defenders.

The USC Football Twitter account shared a video of Brown playing the guitar on Monday.