Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead at 22 After Going Missing in Costa Rica

"Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen, has passed away," Hill's father George shared on Instagram Tuesday

By
Published on September 21, 2022 11:55 AM
Jalen Hill #24 of the UCLA Bruins while playing Stanford Cardinal at Pauley Pavilion on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: John McCoy/Getty

Jalen Hill, a standout basketball player for the UCLA Bruins from 2017 to 2021, has died, his father shared Tuesday. Hill was 22.

"Our hearts are shattered and completely broken to inform family and friends that our beloved son, Jalen, has passed away," Hill's father, George Hill, wrote Instagram Tuesday night, according to Los Angeles Daily News' Tarek Fattal who shared a screenshot of the grieving father's post.

George said that Jalen had gone missing while on a trip to Costa Rica, and the family "recently learned of his passing."

"We realize that many will have questions, but we are unable to share any details at this time."

He continued, "We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people. We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his.

George ended the post by saying, "As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers."

Following the news, Jalen's former team posted a statement on Twitter.

"Our program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Jalen Hill," the UCLA Men's Basketball account wrote. "We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Josh Giles, Jalen's high school basketball coach at Corona Centennial High, also spoke out about his former player's death.

"He lived on the same block as I did," Giles told Los Angeles Daily News. "I'd pick him up and take him to school every day with (teammate) Sedrick Barefield."

"It would take 25 minutes to get to and from school every day, so we'd talk in the car, and it was never about basketball," the coach recalled. "We'd talk politics, relationships, religion. He was a very curious, intelligent kid. I loved him. He was the best."

Jalen Hill of the UCLA Men's Baskeball speaks to the media during a press conference at Pauley Pavilion on November 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty

In 2017, Jalen and two other UCLA players, LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley, were arrested for allegedly shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, UCLA said, "We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time."

According to Sports Illustrated, the three returned home and were suspended for their entire freshman year. Ball ended up leaving the program, while Jalen and Riley returned to the court in 2018.

Since then, per the Los Angeles Daily News, Jalen had been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Jalen's last game was on Jan. 30, 2021, for the Bruins. After the game, he made decision to take a break.

"I'm just like, nah, I need to take this break," Hill told the Los Angeles Times at the time. "It was a tough decision to make, but once I knew what I had to do, it wasn't hard, like I figured out, like, this is going to help me."

Related Articles
Canadian Hockey Player Dies Mid-Game at 20
Canadian Hockey Captain, 20, Dies After Collapsing During Game: 'We Are All Broken'
Steph Curry Graduation Davidson
Stephen Curry Graduates from Davidson College in 1-Man Ceremony as the School Retires His Jersey
Thomas Cole
UCLA Football Player Thomas Cole Announces Retirement After Suicide Attempt: 'It Is Ok to Ask for Help'
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards looks on from the bench against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 4, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
NBA Star John Wall Says He Experienced Suicidal Thoughts: 'Darkest Place I've Ever Been In'
Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Sean McVay's Wife? All About Veronika Khomyn
Luke Knox
Luke Knox, College Football Star and Brother of Buffalo Bills' Dawson Knox, Dead at Age 22
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Bryce Maximus James looks on before the game on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
LeBron James' Son Bryce, 15, Receives First College Basketball Scholarship Offer: 'Blessed'
MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: UW-Whitewater head coach Pat Miller and Derek Gray #4 look on in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the exhibition game at Kohl Center on October 29, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
UW-Whitewater Basketball Star Derek Gray Dead at 20, Coach Remembers Him in Touching Tribute
G League Prospect, Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the 2022 G League Elite Camp
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Signs Six-Figure Contract with NBA G League Ignite
Bill Russell
NBA and Civil Rights Icon Bill Russell Dead at 88: 'Our Beloved No. 6'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amanda Loman/Shutterstock (13037097ag) Gold-medallist Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, during the medal ceremony for the women's 400 hurdles 2022 World Athletics Championships, Day Eight Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, USA - 22 Jul 2022
Sydney McLaughlin Beats Her Own 400m Hurdles Record Again at the World Athletics Championships
Aaron Thomas coach - north kingston
Coach Allegedly Molested Students by Making Them Strip Naked Under Pretext of Measuring Body Fat
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, Marlin Briscoe stands in front of a street that was renamed for him in Omaha, Neb. The Pro Football Hall of Fame calls the Omaha, Neb. native the first black quarterback in the modern era of pro football. He opened the door for many, including Carolina's Cam Newton and Seattle's Russell Wilson, who both pay homage to him. (Kent Sievers/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File)
Marlin Briscoe, the First Black Starting Quarterback in the American Football League, Dead at 76 
Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Mural of Kobe and Gianna in Philadelphia
Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of New Philadelphia Mural in Honor of Kobe and Gianna
Shaquille O'Neal (L) poses with his son Shareef O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California.
Shaquille O'Neal's Son, Shareef, Says His Dad Doesn't Want Him to Enter NBA Draft: We 'Bump Heads'
Justin Hardy washington university
Washington University Basketball Player Justin Hardy Dies at 22 After Stomach Cancer Diagnosis