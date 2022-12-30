Former TNA Impact Wrestling Sports Broadcaster Don West Dead at 59: 'Years of Great Moments'

Former TNA Impact Wrestling commentator and radio personality Don West has died. He was 59.

His death was confirmed on the wrestling promotion's Twitter account on Friday.

"IMPACT Wrestling is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Don West​, one of the defining voices of our 20 year history. Don's enthusiasm and passion elevated every second he called and uplifted the spirits of everybody he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed. #RIPDonWest," reads the Twitter post.

West's death comes 18 months after he was initially diagnosed with brain lymphoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

West later shared in a September Twitter post that he was in remission "after 8 weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments."

In January of this year, he updated his social media followers on his health by expressing that his cancer had returned.

His last update came in May, when he went on Twitter to share that his tumor had doubled in size, writing: "Thank you so much for your support and donations. The tumor has doubled in size causing experimental treatment. Thanks Scott and Mike for reaching out. Bless you all."

West worked as a color commentator and assisted with merchandise for the promotion between 2002 and 2012, according to combat sports site Fightful.

After leaving to pursue a role with the Wenatchee Wild hockey organization and founding his radio show, The Don West Show on NewsRadio 560 KPQ in 2016, he briefly returned to wrestling for the 15th anniversary of the promotion's annual pay-per-view, Slammiversary, in 2017, after the promotion's founder, Jeff Jarett, made a memorable appearance on his radio show to ask him to return.

Before his start in wrestling, West was known for his time on the Shop at Home Network.

His former commenting partner, Mike Tanay, confirmed the news in his own Twitter post, commenting that West's wife, Terri, was the one who broke the news to him.

"Just heard from wife Terri that our brother [Don West] will be spending New Years in heaven," he wrote. "Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera."

Just days prior, Tenay had shared a Twitter post that included a picture of West and expressed he wouldn't "get a better Christmas gift" after the two had a video call.

Following the news of his death, Impact Wrestling's Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore, shared a statement on the promotion's website that touched on West's impact in wrestling.

"You can't think about TNA/IMPACT without thinking of Don West. Don and Mike Tenay provided the soundtrack to so many iconic moments in company history. There was no more cherished member of the TNA/IMPACT family," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Don was truly a one-of-a-kind who brightened every room he walked into. He brought out the best in people and was an inspiration to all who crossed paths with him," shared D'Amore. "He was one of the first people I met upon arriving at the TNA Asylum for the first time, and Don instantly made me feel welcome. His warm heart and legendary sense of humor made every day at work something to look forward to."

Adding to the tribute, he expressed, "I am forever grateful for being able to share a friendship with Don and truly know my career and my life are better because of having him in them."