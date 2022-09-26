Former Surfing Star Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar

"One of the most naturally talented surfers I ever knew," surfing legend Kelly Slater wrote in tribute to Davidson

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 01:10 PM
chris davidson
Photo: Kelly Cestari/World Surf League via Getty

Former professional surfer Chris Davidson died Sunday after he was punched outside a bar north of Sydney. He was 45.

Police said they responded to a report that a man was punched in the face and hit his head on the pavement outside Sportsman's Way pub in New South Wales, Australia just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to The Guardian.

When police arrived, they found Davidson unconscious. He was treated at the scene before paramedics took him to Kempsey District Hospital, where he died, according to The Guardian and the BBC.

On Sunday, police arrested a 42-year-old man in South West Rocks, New South Wales and charged him with assault causing death, according to The Guardian. He was refused bail in court on Sunday.

Surfing Australia, the non-profit organization that oversees surfing in Australia, shared the news of Davidson's death Sunday in a statement posted to Facebook.

"Surfing Australia and the surfing community are mourning the loss of former WSL Championship Tour surfer Chris Davidson, who passed away at Kempsey Hospital on Saturday evening," the organization wrote. "Davo was an incredibly talented surfer and a true individual in our sport and community. Our thoughts go out to his two children, friends and family at this time."

Surf Europe Magazine in 2010 described Davidson as "one of the spoiled child of the surf industry" as he rose through the ranks of surfing in the late 1990s. Davidson rose to fame in 1996 after he beat legendary surfer Kelly Slater as a 19-year-old wild card entry into the Rip Curl Pro competition in Bells Beach, Australia, according to the BBC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

chris davidson
Kelly Cestari/World Surf League via Getty

On Sunday, Slater, 50, shared a post to his Instagram Stories honoring Davidson after his death, according to Australia news network 7News.

"Lost another soldier yesterday. #RIPChrisDavo," Slater wrote in the story, according to a screenshot captured by 7News. "Had many a good battle with this guy. One of the most naturally talented surfers I ever knew."

Davidson competed on the World Surf League tour in both 2010 and 2011 and had a notable loss to Slater in Portugal in 2010, in which Davidson tied for third place, The Guardian reported. According to surfing publication Tracks Magazine, Davidson was ranked as high as 14th in the world in 2010, though it noted he struggled with consistency and experienced "a string of drunk driving offenses" during his career.

While police have not yet released further details about the incident that led to Davidson's death, the man arrested on Sunday will next have a court date in November, according to the BBC, which cited local media.

Related Articles
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 5: Kalani David of Hawaii placing third in Qualifying Round Heat 1 of the Red Bull Airborne France during the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France at La Graviere on October 5, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/WSL via Getty Images)
Surfer Kalani David Dead at 24 After Suffering Seizure in Water: 'Best Brother I Could Ever Ask For'
A handout combination photo made available by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police showing suspect Myles Sanderson
Suspect Who Allegedly Killed 10 in Saskatchewan, Canada, Stabbings Dies in Custody
dev patel
Dev Patel Stopped Knife Fight Outside Convenience Store: He 'Acted on His Natural Instinct'
Canadian Hockey Player Dies Mid-Game at 20
Canadian Hockey Captain, 20, Dies After Collapsing During Game: 'We Are All Broken'
A relative of one of the 14 victims shot dead in a tavern in Soweto reacts next to the crime scene in Soweto on July 10, 2022. - Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in Soweto police said on July 10, 2022. Police lieutenant Elias Mawela said that they were called in the early hours in the morning, around 12:30am after the shooting overnight Saturday and Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead. 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the death toll to 14. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 15 Dead After Mass Shooting at a Bar in South Africa
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser
Darius Campbell attends The Float Like A Butterfly Ball 2018, the annual black tie boxing gala in aid of Caudwell Children, at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 19, 2018 in London, England.
Darius Campbell Danesh, Former 'Pop Idol' Contestant and West End Musical Star, Dead at 41
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
NYPD Searching for Attacker Who Stabbed 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep
New York Police Arrest Man in Connection with Stabbing of 3 Homeless Men in Their Sleep: 'Senseless Acts'
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
KASHIKOJIMA, JAPAN - MAY 25: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waits for British Prime Minister David Cameron (not seen) before a bilateral meeting on May 24, 2016 in Shima, Japan. The G7 summit will be held on Japan's Kashikojima Island on May 26 and 27, 2016. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated While Giving Campaign Speech
IRVING, TX - CIRCA 2010: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Marion Barber III of the Dallas Cowboys poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber III Dead at 38
Actors Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline
Captain Pedrie Wannenburg #8 of Denver poses for a post-game portrait after the inaugural match of the Professional Rugby Organization
South African Rugby Player Pedrie Wannenburg Dies as Bystander in Texas Police Chase
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Sierra Jenkins
24-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with March Shooting That Killed On-Call Virginia Reporter