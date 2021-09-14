The San Francisco 49ers announced Parys Haralson's death on Monday, saying he was "a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion"

Former NFL Linebacker Parys Haralson Dies at 37: 'Made Everyone Around Him Smile'

Parys Haralson, who was a "beloved" member of the San Francisco 49ers and later, the New Orleans Saints, died on Monday at age 37, the team confirmed in separate statements.

"Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across," the 49ers said. "We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His cause of death has not yet been released.

Haralson was selected by San Francisco in the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to play six seasons with the team. He was traded to the Saints in 2013, with whom he played until his final NFL game in 2014.

"Haralson possessed an unforgettable smile, upbeat attitude and was deeply respected by teammates and the coaching staff alike for his combination of dependability, leadership, and professionalism," the Saints said.

"The organization's thoughts and prayers go out to the Haralson family," the franchise said.

Haralson's cause of death was not publicly released.

Parys Haralson Credit: Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty

Online, Haralson's former teammates paid tribute to him, with many remembering his smile and easy-going attitude.

"Parys Haralson was one of the greatest dudes in the locker room for many years," former 49ers player Adam Snyder said. "He made everyone around him smile. We had some tough years and he was always a guy I looked forward to seeing. This hurts. Miss you already P Town."

Ryan Sakamoto, another one of Haralson's former 49ers teammates, said he'd miss how his friend used to make him laugh.

"My good friend and former 49ers OLB Parys Haralson passed away," Sakamoto wrote. "I literally just spoke to him not too long ago. Parys, I'll miss our talks and your unwavering support. You always made me laugh and put a smile on my face while putting others first. God gains an angel. RIP"

RELATED VIDEO: Tim Tebow Released from Jaguars After First Preseason Game: 'I'm Grateful for the Chance'