Former Raiders Linebacker Neiron Ball Dead at 27 After Battling a Rare Brain Condition

Former NFL player Neiron Ball has died. He was 27.

Ball, who played on the Oakland Raiders and the Florida Gators during his football career, died on Tuesday, almost a year after suffering from an aneurysm rupture caused by a rare brain condition.

The Sports and Entertainment Group, which represented Ball, confirmed his sad passing.

“We join the Ball family in thanking the numerous supporters of Neiron and his journey to recovery,” the agency said in their statement. “Neiron was a rare and special spirit with the ability to touch anyone he met. His talent was met with relentless drive, no matter the obstacle.”

“Neiron was a 5th round NFL Draft pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2015 and a proud former Florida Gator,” the statement continued. “Neiron was a loving and cherished father, brother, and teammate. He will be missed dearly.”

While playing for the Gators, Neiron was diagnosed with the rare condition arteriovenous malformation (AVM), ESPN reported. Before his sophomore year, doctors discovered a brain bleed and he had emergency surgery, causing him to miss the 2011 season.

Nonetheless, he went on to play three more seasons for the Gators before being drafted by the Raiders in 2015, CBS News reported. After he was drafted at Oakland, Neiron played six games for the team before a knee injury ended his pro career, according to ESPN.

The sportsman, who doctors told it was unlikely his AVM would reoccur, also went on to become a father of two little girls.

On Sept. 16 last year, the athlete suffered a brain aneurysm and was put into a medically induced coma, ESPN said.

He was later transferred to a nursing facility, where he died Tuesday.

Neiron’s alma mater offered a tribute to Neiron on Twitter, writing, “Rest in Peace, Neiron. You’ll be forever remembered and always missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time. #GatorsAlways“

Neiron’s sister, Natalie Ball Myricks, also released a statement on Facebook, saying that the linebacker “has transitioned to a place of peace.”

“Gator Nation and Friends of Neiron Ball: We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Neiron Ball on September 10, 2019 at 4:15 am,” she wrote.

“The Ball family is forever grateful for the prayers, donations, and immense support of Neiron and his recovery. Neiron was a very special and loving father, brother, and teammate. Neiron has transitioned to a place of peace.”