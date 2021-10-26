Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy Rave Reveals He Had Both Legs Amputated After Contracting MRSA

"This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately," Jimmy Rave wrote on Twitter

Former pro wrestler Jimmy Rave said doctors were forced to amputate both his legs after he contracted MRSA, months after he underwent surgery to have his left arm amputated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MRSA, also known as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a staph infection caused by bacteria that doesn't respond well to antibiotics. It's typically spread in healthcare facilities but can also be transferred through skin-to-skin contact and is common among the high school wrestling community, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Although the procedure happened in June, Rave got candid with his Twitter followers on Sunday.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of himself from his hospital bed, the former Ring of Honor wrestler wrote, "Apparently it's time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately."

Rave continued, "Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I've had a history w/this and would cancel Shows often due to this condition."

He added that he doesn't know "where rumors started" that he was dealing with "something else," and insisted that he has "ALWAYS been honest with my past."

"Pro Wrestling is all I ever loved. It sucks to think that the tribe I would have died for, would say untrue things about me. I've gone this whole time not disclosing my legs because of this embarrassment," he admitted. "Sorry I fell short of your expectations. I tried ... I really did."

That same day, Rave posted a photo of what appeared to be his hospital bill with amounts totaling $103,314.77. "Thank you to all those who have been supportive of this journey thus far," he wrote alongside the photo. "Your contributions have helped in my daily living and getting life back in order. I just recently got this bill in the mail ...WOW!"

In November 2020, Rave revealed that after 21 years, he was retiring from the pro wrestling world after he battled an infection that forced doctors to amputate his left arm.

He tweeted, in part, "My world came crashing down when Doctors found an infection in my left arm. I tried toughing it out but by the time I saw a doctor it was too late and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow. Thus effectively ending my in ring career."

He continued, "This was the hardest thing I've ever had to type. … Please take your health much more seriously than I did."