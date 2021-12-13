Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy Rave Dead at 39, Months After Having Both Legs Amputated 

Jimmy Rave, former Impact Wrestling star, has died six months after having both of his legs amputated due to a MRSA infection. He was 39.

"James was one of my kids and his loss hurts me and many others, and we wish we could have saved him, but we could not," wrestling agent Bill Behrens tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Behrens shared a statement regarding Rave's death on Twitter on Monday, adding that Rave's daughter, Kailah, had helped him write it.

"James Michael Guffey has died at the age of 39," the statement began. "James was best known as Professional Wrestler Jimmy Rave. His career started in 1999, continued for over 2 decades. He was a two-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. He appeared in Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, where he teamed with Lance (Hoyt) Rock as the 'Rock and Rave Infection.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Behren's Twitter statement went on to describe Rave's long-running career in the wrestling world, adding he "toured Japan with both Dragon Gate Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling where in 2008 he competed in the 'Best of the Super Junior' Tournament," and appeared in "numerous independent promotions including Rampage Pro Wrestling, Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, and Combat Zone Wrestling, among many others."

"Outside of wrestling, he held the position of Director of the Bartow County, Georgia Peer Support, Wellness, and Respite Center for several years. James had been struggling with drug addiction for many years. His struggles resulted in the amputation of his arm and, later, both of his legs," the statement continued.

"James is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, daughter Kailah, son James II, and his parents Jim & Toni Guffey. At the time of his death, he was living in Philadelphia, PA area with Gabby Gilbert," the statement concluded, adding that Rave's memorial services will be held in Georgia.

RELATED VIDEO: Former WWE Wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler Dies at 46 After Being Found in Jail Cell

In October, Rave shared the news about his double leg amputation on Twitter, captioning a black-and-white photo of himself post-operation in part, "Apparently it's time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately."

In November 2020, Rave revealed on Twitter that he was retiring from wrestling after doctors found an infection in his left arm, which resulted in his arm being amputated above the elbow.