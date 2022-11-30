Former Packers Quarterback Claims Aaron Rodgers Asked If He 'Believes in 9/11'

One of Aaron Rodgers' former teammates, DeShone Kizer, claims the NFL star once asked if he "believes in 9/11," Kizer said during a recent interview.

Kizer, who played backup to Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers in 2018, appeared on The Breneman Show podcast and said Rodgers once asked him for his take on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

"We shut the door and the first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?' "

Kizer, 26, said he replied, "'What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah why wouldn't I?' "

According to Kizer, Rodgers, 38, encouraged him to "read up on that" and research some of the conspiracy theories around the attack. The conversation then switched back to football, he said.

"Now we start learning about the playbook and stuff. And I was like, 'Wow I don't know where this is going.' "

"What it ended up being was a real thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it."

Kizer's claim follows public criticism over several controversial comments from Rodgers.

In November 2021, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 after previously stating that he had been "immunized" ahead of the football season in August. Two days later, he revealed that he did not get vaccinated, claiming that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines. He also said he did not want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because he "had heard of multiple people who had adverse events around getting the J&J."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said then that, instead, he was undergoing his own "immunization protocol," which involved taking ivermectin, a drug used foremost to treat or prevent parasites in animals. The FDA has not authorized or approved the drug for use in treating or preventing COVID-19.

Speaking to podcast host Joe Rogan, Rodgers discussed the situation, saying, "I'd been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion I'm going to say, 'I've been immunized.' And if there's a follow-up, then talk about my process."