Ann Marsh-Senic is a former Olympic fencer who is now an ER doctor at Providence Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy in Michigan

Former Olympic Fencer Works as ER Doctor During Pandemic: 'We're Gonna Win Against' Coronavirus

A former Olympian is now helping patients in the emergency room of two hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ann Marsh-Senic, a former Olympic fencer, is an ER doctor at Providence Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Health System in Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Far from the Olympic stage, Marsh-Senic has had the responsibility of intubating patients as the deadly disease spreads across the state over recent weeks. Each time she prepares a patient for intubation — where a tube connected to a ventilator is placed down a patient's throat — Marsh-Senic wears a filtered helmet to shield her from the virus.

“When I intubate somebody, it's me and one nurse in the room and the ventilator but everybody else stands outside,” the 48-year-old told the Free Press of the process.

“I always have a second colleague standing outside the room, in case I have trouble," she added. "We're trying not to manually bag the patient because that is thought to aerosolize the virus.”

According to the outlet, Marsh-Senic — who is married and has a 12-year-old daughter — has competed in three Olympics and served as a fencing team captain at the Rio Games in 2016.

According to a New York Times database, Michigan has seen 43,736 cases and 4,049 deaths from coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.

Despite the rising numbers across the country, Marsh-Senic is keeping an optimistic outlook when it comes to the battle against the virus.

“We are going to win,” she told the Free Press. “You understand that, right? We are going to win. I mean, there's no doubt about that.”

"Everybody, we're gonna win," Marsh-Senic continued. "The world — we're gonna win against the virus and we're gonna get a vaccine or treatments or, you know, it's gonna die out or whatever is gonna happen. But I just don't know when. We need time, right?"

Yet, Marsh-Senic's optimism is only possible because of the many healthcare workers who have put their safety on the line to help patients during the crisis, she said.

“I'm honestly so grateful to my colleagues and the nurses at work for coming to work every day, and just making everything as safe as possible,” she told the outlet.

While social distancing and the postponement of large gatherings have played a major part in slowing the spread of the virus, a number of states are beginning to relax these restrictions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and lead health expert on the White House coronavirus task force, said states are "making a really significant risk" by reopening too early.

The United States, as a whole, has seen over a million deaths and 68,329 cases since the disease was first detected in the country earlier this year, according to the Times.

