Former Olympic Volleyball Player Kim Glass Says She Was Brutally Beaten by Man in Random Attack

US Olympian and Model Kim Glass attends the Premiere Of TNT's "The Alienist" on January 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Kim Glass, a former indoor volleyball player on the U.S. Olympic team, says she was violently attacked by a man in Downtown Los Angeles this weekend.

On Saturday, Glass posted a series of videos to social media that detailed the incident and revealed the extent of her injuries, including a gash above her nose and a massively swollen right eye.

"Right now it looks like my vision will be okay, and I got really great stitching from a doctor," the 37-year-old said in a video on her Instagram Story. "I have amazing friends and family around me and supporting me, and that's been the best part."

Glass said the incident occurred as she was walking in Downtown Los Angeles after having lunch. While saying goodbye to a friend, she noticed a homeless man holding an object, Glass recalled.

"He just looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes," she said in the video. "As I turned to tell my friend that something was wrong with him and that I think he was going to hit [a nearby] car, before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like a pipe, hit me."

Warning: photo below is of Glass' injuries. Viewer discretion is advised.

"It happened so fast, he literally swung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all," she added. "He took me down and out."

Glass said a group of people apprehended the man until police and emergency services arrived.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday.

In the video, Glass said she suffered multiple fractures in the attack, including on her right eyebrow and upper cheek.

"Yes, I look like ET," Glass joked to her more than 35,000 Instagram followers.

"You guys, just be safe out there..." she added. "I wasn't ready for it, and there's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now, and you shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk, but it's true. You guys just be safe, okay?"