Former Oakland Athletics Player Jeremy Giambi Dead at 47

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” the Oakland A’s wrote in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday

Jeremy Giambi, a former Major League Baseball star who was best known for playing for the Oakland Athletics, has died. He was 47.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi," a statement from the A's official Twitter account read on Wednesday. "We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."

super bowl national anthem singers Credit: getty

PEOPLE has reached out to the Oakland A's for additional comment.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who Giambi played for in 2002, also issued a statement about his passing, writing on Twitter, "The Phillies are saddened to hear the news of Jeremy Giambi's tragic passing. Our condolences go out to his family during this very difficult time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many current and former MLB stars issued their condolences to the Giambi family upon hearing the news, with Alex Rodriguez writing on Twitter, "Heartbroken to hear the news about Jeremy Giambi's passing. He was the ultimate competitor on the diamond. Just 47, gone way too soon. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP."

Giambi played in the MLB for six years with four teams: the Oakland A's, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City Royals. His last season in the major leagues was in 2003 with the Boston Red Sox.

RELATED VIDEO: Former Hockey Player Jimmy Hayes Dead at 31 Just 3 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Giambi played a career total of 510 games during his time in the MLB, clocking in a total of 52 home runs, 209 RBIs, and had a .263 batting average, according to Baseball-Reference.