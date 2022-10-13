Tyrone Davis, the former Green Bay Packers tight end, died this month at the age of 50, the team shared on Wednesday.

Davis played six seasons with the Packers after spending two seasons with the New York Jets, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. He was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft.

An online obituary says Davis died on Oct. 2. He succumbed to an undisclosed illness, according to sports reporter Jerry Ratcliffe.

While on the Packers, Davis started in 27 of 69 games, per Sports Illustrated. He also helped the team punch their ticket to Super Bowl XXXII, where Green Bay lost to the Denver Broncos.

Davis also played football at the University of Virginia as a wide receiver and still claims the school's record for the most career touchdown catches with 28.

"Rest easy," former Packers player Earl Dotson wrote in a post to Facebook after Davis' death.

"This is difficult to post. Rest in paradise teammate," Dotson added. "This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever."

Davis leaves behind his mother and four children, his obituary says.

"Rest In Peace my fmr @FUMAPGFootballteammate," NFL vice president of football development, Roman Oben, wrote on Twitter about Davis. "He was the best player on our team full of 20+ D1 players. Great guy 🙏🏿."