Former NFL Tight End Austin Seferian-Jenkins Charged with Domestic Violence in Washington State

The 29-year-old athlete was booked just after 9 p.m. local time and is being held without bail, according to jail records

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) during warm ups prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 9, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Former NFL tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been arrested in Washington State, according to public jail records.

Seferian-Jenkins, 29, was taken into custody on Friday by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office on two charges: one count of felony harassment threats, domestic violence or death threats; and one count of misdemeanor assault and domestic violence.

Seferian-Jenkins was booked just after 9 p.m. local time and is being held without bail, jail records show. It is unclear what led to his arrest and a court date has yet to be set.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This is not the former NFLer's first run-in with the law. The tight end, who was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 38th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has been arrested multiple times in the past on charges often stemming from substance use.

Prior to his final season with the University of Washington in 2013, Seferian-Jenkins pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge stemming from a March incident. He was sentenced to one day in jail, per the Seattle Times.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) heads to the field during an NFL football practice, in Jacksonville, Florida on May 25, 2018. Credit: John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Three years later in September 2016, Seferian-Jenkins was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for a second time.

At the time, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that Seferian-Jenkins was pulled over for driving 75-80 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone after he cut off a trooper while improperly changing lanes, according to NFL.com. Police said that the athlete was seen weaving back and forth by the FHP before he was stopped.

Seferian-Jenkins was also charged with driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, NFL.com reported. The FHP said that the former football star was required to install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle following the 2013 DUI arrest.

The Buccaneers released Seferian-Jenkins following the incident. The tight end played just two games with the team, having joined

Seferian-Jenkins was arrested on a DUI charge for a third time in March 2020 in Gig Harbor, Washington, where he played high school football, according to TMZ Sports. He was charged for a second time with driving on a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

The arresting officer said the former NFL player was "driving erratically" while doing 48 MPH in a 30 in his 2016 Dodge Charger, per the report. At one point, Seferian-Jenkins allegedly almost entered a highway offramp and later crossed several lanes without using his directional.

The athlete later told the officer that he was on his way to McDonald's, TMZ Sports said at the time.