Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday

By
Published on August 9, 2022 07:17 PM
Marshawn Lynch mugshot from city of Las Vegas
Photo: LVMPD

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms.

The arrest occurred during a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from the LVMPD told PEOPLE. "Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty

Following his arrest, the former Seahawks player is facing four charges, including DUI, fail or refuse to surrender proof of security, unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in the travel lane, according to jail records via USA Today.

The outlet also reports that as of Tuesday afternoon, Lynch, 36, was being held in custody at Las Vegas City Jail with a pending bail set for $3,381.

CBS Sports reports that the arrest comes just one day after Lynch was named as a special correspondent for the 2022 Seahawks broadcast team. He last played for the NFL in 2019.

Lynch's representatives did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

