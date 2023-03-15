Former NFL Player Stanley Wilson Jr. May Have Died from Excessive Force, Family Claims in Lawsuit

A lawyer for Stanley Wilson Jr.'s family said photos of his body reveal he may have been a victim of excessive force before he died at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on Feb. 1

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 07:21 PM
Stanley Wilson
Photo: Getty

Relatives of former NFL player Stanley Wilson Jr. have launched a lawsuit weeks after his death at a Los Angeles County mental health facility.

According to ABC affiliate KABC, the family and their attorney, John Carpenter, announced the filing against Los Angeles County during a press conference in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

During the conference, Fox News reports, Carpenter claimed that photos of Wilson Jr.'s body reveal he may have been a victim of excessive force before he died at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on Feb. 1.

"There were fresh wounds to his forehead, which appear to have been caused by a shoe," Carpenter said, per KABC.

Additionally, marks on Wilson Jr.'s wrists show he may have been in handcuffs at the time, Carpenter said, as noted by TMZ Sports.

PEOPLE reached out to Los Angeles County representatives for comment on Wednesday.

Stanley Wilson
Ronald Martinez/Getty

The former Detroit Lions player was arrested for trespassing in August 2022, an event that Carpenter said may have been influenced by symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that has been found in hundreds of NFL players after their deaths.

"Due to his mental illness, the county found him not able to stand trial, not able to provide assistance to counsel, and so they put him in the [Twin Towers Correctional Facility] since August of 2022," Carpenter said, per KABC.

As noted by TMZ Sports, Wilson Jr.'s mother said officials previously told her that her son had fallen out of a chair during the intake process before he died.

According to the New York Post, the family is seeking $45 million in damages.

Wilson Jr.'s father, Stanley Wilson Sr., who is also a former NFL player, said that the family simply wants the truth.

"It hurts really bad to bury your child," he said, per KABC.

RELATED VIDEO: Stanley Wilson Jr. Dead at 40

The family described Wilson Jr. as a humble, fun and loving person. They said he suddenly became less social, withdrawn, anxious, and depressed, which may have also been symptoms of CTE.

In a statement to KABC, representatives for Los Angeles County said they offer their "sincere condolences to Mr. Wilson's family."

They added: "However, we cannot comment on this pending litigation at this time."

Related Articles
Byron Scott Calls Natalia Bryant 'A Beautiful Person' After Her Speech Honoring Dad Kobe: 'He Loved His Girls'
Byron Scott Calls Natalia Bryant 'a Beautiful Person' After Her Speech Honoring Dad Kobe: 'He Loved His Girls'
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) retrieves his tooth from the court during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center.
Suns' Torrey Craig Loses Tooth on Court After Colliding with Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Challenge: Ride or Dies Nelson Thomas CR: MTV Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 11, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
'Challenge' Star Nelson Thomas Reveals He Was Saved from Crash by NFL Player K.J. Osborn: 'Forever Grateful'
Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Honor Kobe Bryant in Emotional Handprint Ceremony: 'Love You Forever'
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting the win against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers Ready for Trade to New York Jets After 18 Years with Packers: 'Time to Move On'
Kelsey Plum (L) of the Las Vegas Aces and tight end Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels
Kelsey Plum Calls Out Raiders Coach After Her Husband Darren Waller Is Traded Days After Wedding
damar hamlin
Damar Hamlin Surprises His Little Brother on 'The Masked Singer' Just Weeks After Cardiac Arrest
Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman Opens Up About Social Media Pressure and Being Compared to Her Father
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend as Workday partners with Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. to host the Annual Workday Charity Classic '22 at Stanford Golf Course on August 29, 2022 in Stanford, California.
Ayesha Curry Pens Touching Note to Steph Curry on His 35th Birthday: 'Your Soul Is Unmatched'
NBA All-Star Paul George Says He's 'Not Going to Sugarcoat Anything' on New Podcast
NBA All-Star Paul George Says He's 'Not Going to Sugarcoat Anything' on New Podcast
Trevor Bauer
MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer to Play in Japan on 1-Year Deal Following Sexual Assault Allegations
LeBron James; Savannah James
LeBron James Thirsts After Wife Savannah in Stunning Red Carpet Photos: 'DAMNNNNNN'
Joe Pepitone
Joe Pepitone, Popular New York Yankees Star, Dead at 82
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Olympic gold medalist Dick Fosbury attends The Disruptive Innovation Awards during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival at Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on April 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
Olympic High Jumper Dick Fosbury Dead at 76 After 'Short Bout with a Recurrence of Lymphoma'
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants
Eagles Star Jason Kelce Announces He's Returning Next Season, Thanks His 'Supporters and Detractors'