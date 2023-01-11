Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Died by Suicide, Says Medical Examiner

The former Colorado standout, who played nine seasons in the NFL, was found dead in a North Carolina hotel room in July

By
Published on January 11, 2023 12:39 PM
Wide receiver Charles Johnson #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to injured teammate Yancey Thigpen on the sideline during a playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Three Rivers Stadium on December 29, 1996 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: George Gojkovich/Getty

The death of retired NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson has been ruled a suicide, according to a report from the North Carolina state medical examiner.

USA Today obtained a copy of the report, which stated that the 50-year-old former athlete died in July after overdosing from drugs.

The report states that he had "acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity." He had no known medical conditions or active prescriptions, per the outlet.

Johnson's body was found during a welfare check at a Hampton Inn, located about 6.5 miles from his home, on the afternoon of July 17. His wife had reported him missing the day before.

"In the previous week, he had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation service," according to the report.

The report details items found in the room, which included "two empty bottles of water, an empty travel [sized] bottle of body lotion, an empty travel container, a pair or sandals and a pair of eyeglasses." Johnson had apparently returned home after checking in at the hotel and had left other personal items, including his phone, wallet and car keys, there.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Johnson was a former standout wide receiver at the University of Colorado before he played nine seasons in the NFL on the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

At the time of his death, he was a coach and staff member at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, and was described by those at the school as "cheerful and giving," per USA Today.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Related Articles
Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Says Trustee Denies Daughter's 'Passions' By Denying $10K Dance Funds
Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Says Trustee Denies Daughter's 'Passions' By Rejecting $10K Dance Funds
SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 08: Katie Meyer #19 of the Stanford Cardinal defends the goal against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Division I Women's Soccer Championship held at Avaya Stadium on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. Stanford defeated North Carolina in a shootout. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Katie Meyer's Family Sues Stanford University Says School's 'Reckless' Decision Led to Her Death
Kailia Posey
'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner's Office Confirms
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs looks to the video board as he leaves the game in the sixth inning of an MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2019 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Former Angels Employee Eric Kay Sentenced to 22 Years for Role in Tyler Skaggs' Overdose Death
daffney unger
Daffney Unger's Cause of Death Confirmed, Wrestler's Brain Undergoing Testing for CTE
Stoughton police chief Donna McNamara at a morning news conference. The chief spoke about an internal investigation that found three officers had an inappropriate relationship with a young woman who killed herself last year.
3 Mass. Police Officers Allegedly Had 'Inappropriate Relations' with Young Woman Who Died by Suicide
Lindsey Pearlman
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Autopsy Complete After She Was Found Dead Inside a Vehicle
Luke Bell
Country Singer Luke Bell Died of an Accidental Fentanyl Overdose After Going Missing
Mom and Twins
Coroner Releases Cause of Death for Mom and Her Twins, 3, Who Were Mysteriously Found Dead in Car
Amanda Calo
Illinois Pre-K Teacher Is Found Dead in Car with State Trooper Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Cheslie Kryst
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner
Molly Cheng drowns herself and 3 children in Vadnais Lake after husband shot himself
Police Say Minnesota Mom Smothered 2 of 3 Kids She Murdered Before Killing Herself
Sam Bruce
Former Miami Hurricanes Player Sam Bruce Died of Heart Attack at Age 24, Says Medical Examiner
Cheslie Kryst
Cheslie Kryst's Mom Breaks Silence After Daughter's Death: 'I Have Never Known a Pain as Deep as This'
Lea Michele, Cory Monteith
Lea Michele Pays Tribute to Cory Monteith on the 9th Anniversary of His Death
Kailia Posey
'Toddlers and Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Cause of Death Revealed by Family