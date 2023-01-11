Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Died by Suicide, Says Medical Examiner

The death of retired NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson has been ruled a suicide, according to a report from the North Carolina state medical examiner.

USA Today obtained a copy of the report, which stated that the 50-year-old former athlete died in July after overdosing from drugs.

The report states that he had "acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity." He had no known medical conditions or active prescriptions, per the outlet.

Johnson's body was found during a welfare check at a Hampton Inn, located about 6.5 miles from his home, on the afternoon of July 17. His wife had reported him missing the day before.

"In the previous week, he had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation service," according to the report.

The report details items found in the room, which included "two empty bottles of water, an empty travel [sized] bottle of body lotion, an empty travel container, a pair or sandals and a pair of eyeglasses." Johnson had apparently returned home after checking in at the hotel and had left other personal items, including his phone, wallet and car keys, there.

Johnson was a former standout wide receiver at the University of Colorado before he played nine seasons in the NFL on the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

At the time of his death, he was a coach and staff member at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, and was described by those at the school as "cheerful and giving," per USA Today.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.