Former NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel Slips and Falls Into Lake in Botched Dive Attempt

Johnny Manziel had a close call while jumping from a cliff in Arizona this week

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel had a close call this week when he slipped down a cliff just before a diving attempt.

Manziel posted a video to his Instagram page on Tuesday that showed him preparing to jump off a rockface during a visit to Lake Pleasant at Lake Pleasant Regional Park in Arizona. But as the video shows, the 27-year-old appeared to slip just before the dive and fell backward into the lake.

“Flawless execution,” Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M in 2012, joked in the caption of the video.

The footage garnered a ton of reaction online and has already been "liked" more than 68,000 times.

"Jesus JM don’t break your neck," wrote one Instagram user in the comment section of the post.

"B careful," added another commenter.

Pictures posted to Manziel's Instagram Story after the fall appeared to show he was uninjured.

Manziel has been laying low since he attracted controversy due to his hard-partying, which followed him from college to his stint in the NFL. He was released by the Browns just two years after he was selected in the 2014 NFL Draft.

In 2018, Manziel revealed to ABC News that he suffers from depression and was taking medication for bipolar disorder during his time with the franchise.

“That’s what I thought would make me happy and get out of that depression,” Manziel said.

“When I would wake up the next day after a night like that, going on a trip like that, and you wake up the next day and that is all gone, that liquid courage, or that liquid … sense of euphoria that is over you is all gone," he continued.

Manziel has not played for the NFL since he was cut but briefly played for the Canadian Football League before signing with the now-defunct AAF.

Last year, he announced he was hoping to make a comeback in the NFL.