Bill Belichick 'Couldn't Stop Saying How Good' Former Patriot Vince Wilfork Looks After Weight Loss

Wilfork, a former star defensive tackle for the team, will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 12:49 PM
Image
Photo: Charles Krupa/AP

Former NFL defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has slimmed down significantly since he retired from pro football in 2017, and his former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had quite the reaction to his new look.

On Thursday, Wilfork, 40, appeared at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts ahead of his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday and told reporters an amusing story of running into the longtime Patriots coach last year in Miami.

"Bill was being Bill. He was on his treadmill working out, and I was like, 'I want to go see Coach,'" Wilfork told reporters, according to NBC Sports Boston. "He's on the treadmill working out, and I come in and he's like, 'What the f---?' What??'

"And I'm trying to talk to him, and the only thing he [could] say was, 'Oh my gosh, you look good! You look like you can still play,' " he added. "And I was like, 'Okay Coach, listen, I just came to see you.' He couldn't stop saying how good I looked and everything."

Wilfork was listed at 325 pounds during his 13-season NFL career, 11 of which he spent with New England, according to Pro Football Reference. He told reporters Thursday that he attributed his weight loss to a focus on a healthy lifestyle and a "stress-free" life post-retirement.

And as Wilfork prepares for his Patriots Hall of Fame induction, the two-time Super Bowl champ said he still struggles to wrap his head around the honor.

"Never once when I played I thought about being where I'm at, honestly," Wilfork said. "I just love football, that's how I approached every day, to be the best teammate I possibly could be and be consistent."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former lineman won two Super Bowls with the Patriots during his career and earned five Pro Bowl selections as a stalwart on New England's defense.

"This weekend is for everybody I played with, for my fans and the coaches, this weekend is for all of us," Wilfork told reporters Thurday. "Not just me, it took a lot of us to get done what we did, and for two decades the Patriots ran [the NFL], so I don't think we'll ever see any other organization do what we did in two decades."

"We won't see that not while we're living, so this is special," he added. "To be a part of that, it's special. Very special."

Though Wilfork remains in tip-top shape, he made sure to add that Belichick could not convince him to return to play in the NFL through his forties like his former Patriots teammate, Tom Brady.

"I was one of those players who said, 'No matter how old I get, I can play football.' That was my mindset," Wilfork told reporters Thursday, according to NBC Sports Boston, "But I'm here to tell you that I can't play. I'm officially retired from football."

"So don't ask me to get in my stance. Don't ask me, 'Do I have one play in me?' No," he added. "I'm just here for looks now."

Related Articles
julian-edelman.jpg
Julian Edelman Jokingly Chides Tom Brady Over Buccaneers' Latest Signing: 'I Didn't Get a Call!'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady Understands Interest in His Private Life: A 'Thing I've Been Dealing With for a Long Time'
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Says He Won't Return to the NFL, Even If Tom Brady Asks: 'I'm Done with Football'
tom brady
Tom Brady Posts Picture with Former Teammates Wearing Patriots Gear for New Movie: 'Back Together'
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Camille Kostek Doesn't Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired from NFL: 'He'll Come Back'
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady Playing Until 50: 'If Anybody Can Do It, He Probably Can'
Tony Siragusa
Former NFL Star and Super Bowl Champion Tony Siragusa Dead at 55: 'Larger-Than-Life'
Bill Belichick; Tom Brady
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Calls Tom Brady 'Best Player in NFL History' in Retirement Tribute
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
Rob Gronkowski, 4-Time Super Bowl Champion, Retires from NFL for Second Time: 'Gave It Everything'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He Could Play Football 'Until I'm 50 or 55,' But Explains Why He 'Obviously' Won't
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hall of fame inductee Hugh McElhenny of the San Francisco 49ers on the field during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Candlestick Park on October 11, 2009 in San Francisco, California. The Falcons defeated the 49ers 45-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
NFL Hall of Famer and Former San Francisco 49ers Player Hugh McElhenny Dead at 93
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts
Tom Brady Credits His Growth as a Player to Bill Belichick in New 'Man in the Arena' Docuseries
Tom Brady #12 talks to head coach Bill Belichick
Tom Brady Reacts to Reporter Who Asked for Bill Belichick's New Year's Resolution: 'Good for Her'
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts
Julian Edelman Says Oct. 3 Game Between Tom Brady and Patriots Like Watching 'Divorced Parents'
The New England Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti stands on the sidelines for the ceremonial coin toss before their game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009
Gino Cappelletti, Patriots Hall of Famer, Dead at 89: 'Legendary Human'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win in His First Game Against Patriots Since Leaving New England