Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson Had Stage 2 CTE at Time of Death, Wife Says

"The conversation around [CTE] needs to be more prevalent, and our family hopes that others will feel comfortable and supported when talking about CTE moving forward," Vincent Jackson's widow said

Former NFL player Vincent Jackson, who died by suicide earlier this year at the age of 38, had the degenerative brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, his family announced this week.

Vincent was found dead in his hotel room in Brandon, Florida, on Feb. 15, just days after his family reported him missing.

After the discovery, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE in a statement that the family suspected Vincent suffered from alcoholism and the effects of repeated concussions throughout his football career. Those sentiments were confirmed on Thursday with Vincent's widow, Lindsey Jackson, announcing he had been officially diagnosed with CTE, a condition caused by repeated impacts and concussions to the head.

"Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy," Lindsey said in a statement released by the Concussion Foundation and sent to PEOPLE.

"By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future," she added. "There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention. The conversation around this topic needs to be more prevalent, and our family hopes that others will feel comfortable and supported when talking about CTE moving forward."

Vincent Jackson Credit: Cliff McBride/Getty Images

The findings were supported by Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System and director of the BU CTE Center and VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank.

"Vincent Jackson was a brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s. He became depressed, with progressive memory loss, problem-solving difficulties, paranoia, and eventually extreme social isolation," McKee said in a statement. "That his brain showed stage 2 CTE should no longer surprise us; these results have become commonplace."

McKee called for football organizations on all levels to limit the number of repetitive subconcussive hits that players can experience, adding that "CTE will not disappear by ignoring it."

"We need to actively address the risk that football poses to brain health and to support the players who are struggling," she said.

On Wednesday, McKee announced that another former NFL player, Phillip Adams, who killed six people before killing himself in April, also had stage 2 CTE.

A number of players like Philadelphia Eagles safety Andre Waters and former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who died by suicide in 2016 while serving a life sentence for murder, have been diagnosed with CTE after death.

"More than 300 NFL players have been diagnosed with CTE," Chris Nowinski, founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, said in a statement. "I hope current and former NFL players of Mr. Jackson's generation see this as a wake-up call and get off the sideline in the fight against CTE."