NFL's Tim Green Cries 'Tears of Joy' Discussing ALS Diagnosis: 'Life Can Never Be Long Enough'

Former football star and author Tim Green sees himself as “fortunate,” even as he faces the difficult diagnosis of ALS.

In a new interview with 60 Minutes, Green, who once played for the Atlanta Falcons, started to well up as he held his son Troy Green’s hand — before noting that he was crying “tears of joy.”

“I don’t know anyone more fortunate and blessed than me, even with this,” explained Green, 54, who has continued writing books since receiving the diagnosis just two years ago.

A doctor told Green that “the end is near,” his son recalled, adding that the physician advised his father, “You better get your affairs in order.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease — which does not have a cure — “is a progressive nervous system (neurological) disease that destroys nerve cells and causes disability.”

“He has one of the better prognoses because he has a slower form,” his doctor, Merit Cudkowicz, told 60 Minutes. “However, everybody with ALS has a serious prognosis. It is, today, a fatal disease.”

Green is taking a stoic approach to his diagnosis, though. “Life can never be long enough,” he said. “I don’t think about about what I can’t do.”

He is spending time with his wife Illyssa and kids as he faces the future. “[The disease] was almost taboo,” Green’s son told 60 Minutes. “Even around the house, we wouldn’t talk about it. We wouldn’t address it. It was just kinda like the elephant in the room.”

Nevertheless, Green told 60 Minutes that his purpose is “the same as it was before: be the best husband, best dad, lawyer, writer, businessperson I can be. And also to tackle ALS.”