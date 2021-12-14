Ex-NFL Player Phillip Adams, Who Killed 6, Had 'Severe' CTE, New Findings Show

Former NFL player Phillip Adams, who police say killed six people before shooting himself in the head earlier this year, suffered from "unusually severe" chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, researchers announced this week.

A neuropathological examination of Adams' brain following his death revealed he had stage 2 CTE, Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist and director of Boston University's CTE Center, said in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

CTE, a degenerative brain disorder, is caused by repeated impacts and concussions to the head. McKee said Adams' two decades of playing football "put him at high risk" for the disease, which — once developed into stage 2 — can cause irritability, trouble concentrating, explosivity, paranoia, memory problems, and depression.

While not all football players develop CTE, it is not uncommon — in a 2017 study of the brains of 111 deceased NFL players, Boston University researchers found 110 of them had the condition.

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams CTE

In Adams' case, his brain was so badly damaged that it may have led to "behavioral abnormalities," McKee said, adding that the findings were similar to those about Aaron Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots who was arrested in 2013 for murder and was found to have stage 3 CTE after his death.

"Mr. Adams' CTE pathology was different, however, from other young NFL players with CTE — it was unusually severe in both frontal lobes," McKee wrote. "In its frontal predominance, Adams' CTE pathology was similar to that of another young NFL player, Aaron Hernandez. Severe frontal lobe pathology might have contributed to Adams' behavioral abnormalities, in addition to physical, psychiatric, and psychosocial factors."

"Theoretically, the combination of poor impulse control, paranoia, poor decision-making, emotional volatility, rage, and violent tendencies caused by frontal lobe damage could converge to lower an individual's threshold for homicidal acts — yet such behaviors are usually multifactorial," she added.

Adams is accused of killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, two of their eight grandchildren, and two HVAC technicians in April.

The husband and wife were found dead in a room in the back of their house in South Carolina with their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, who was 9, and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. Adams, who lived on the same street with his parents, later fatally shot himself.

Adams played college football for the South Carolina State Bulldogs before being selected in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The former cornerback also played for the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. He last played with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

His sister, Lauren Adams, previously told USA Today that the former athlete's mental health "degraded fast and terribly bad" leading up to the murders and his death.