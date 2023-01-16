Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping in Mississippi

A former Ole Miss and NFL player was arrested last week for an alleged kidnapping.

Jerrell Powe, 35, was booked into Mississippi's Madison County Detention Center on Thursday, jail records show.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said Powe was arrested at a Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway, according to NBC affiliate WLBT. Ridgeland is just about 12 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi.

PEOPLE's attempts to reach Myers on Monday were unsuccessful.

Myers told the news outlet the incident began in Laurel, Mississippi, which is almost 100 miles away from Ridgeland. Myers said that 35-year-old Gavin Bates was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.

Myers told the news station that the victim was safe. The victim told officers he was kidnapped "against his will" and was "forced to withdraw money" at the bank, per WLBT.

The Ridgeland Police Department said that officers responded to the Chase Bank at around 1:40 p.m., according to Fox News.

Powe is being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bond and is pending a hearing on Tuesday.

Powe began playing for Ole Miss in 2008.

He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011 as a sixth-round pick. He played for the Houston Texans before signing with the Washington Redskins, now known as the Commanders, in 2015. They released him a year later.

It is unclear if Powe and Bates have retained attorneys to comment on their behalf.