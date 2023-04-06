Former NFL Player Darron Lee Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Mother and Mother of His Child

Darron Lee was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting his mother and his girlfriend, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son.

The former NFL player, 28, was arraigned on Tuesday for two incidents, one that occurred on Oct. 17, and another on Monday, according to the Franklin County Municipal Court. In both incidents, he was charged with misdemeanors of assault and domestic violence - knowingly causing physical harm. There is also a temporary protective order in place for each incident.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.

A lawyer for the athlete did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Lee allegedly assaulted his mother, Candice Lee, and the mother of his 2-year-old son, Lindsey McGlone, according to Fox News.

Lindsey is the one who called Dublin, Ohio, police, according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet. Candice was at the home because Lindsey had told her she felt unsafe. Lindsey told officers that Candice was "lying on her back with Mr. Lee overtop of her with a raised fist." Darron then allegedly pushed his mother into the wall before shoving her to the ground and punching her in the face. She was treated for facial injuries in a local hospital, per the outlet.

Lindsey told police that Darron allegedly assaulted her in October when he thought she was cheating on him, Fox News reported. He allegedly told her he would kill her and their son before he held her by the throat and tossed her on the floor, the outlet said.

On Monday, Darron told police that a female relative had hit him. He later changed his story and said a skin condition is what caused discoloration on his cheek, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Darron said that Lindsey had also assaulted him in the October incident and that he never threw any items at her or choked her.

He was taken into custody after police saw pictures of her injuries as well as a journal entry she wrote after the October incident, TMZ reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Marvin Gaye III Files for Divorce from Wife Wendy 2 Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

The Columbus Dispatch reported Lee's bond was set at $20,000 for each incident and he cannot go near his mother or Lindsey after posting bail.

Darron first reached notoriety when he played as a linebacker for Ohio State University's championship-winning team in 2014, the outlet added. He was the 20th overall pick for the New York Jets two years later. In his third season in the league, he was suspended for four games after he allegedly violated performance-enhancement drug rules.

In 2019, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the team won the coveted Super Bowl, Darron did not play. He was suspended for four games the following year before having stints with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.