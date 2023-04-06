Former NFL Player Darron Lee Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting His Mother and Mother of His Child

Darron Lee was charged with assault and domestic violence for allegedly assaulting his mother and his girlfriend, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son

By
Published on April 6, 2023 12:59 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty

Darron Lee was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting his mother and his girlfriend, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son.

The former NFL player, 28, was arraigned on Tuesday for two incidents, one that occurred on Oct. 17, and another on Monday, according to the Franklin County Municipal Court. In both incidents, he was charged with misdemeanors of assault and domestic violence - knowingly causing physical harm. There is also a temporary protective order in place for each incident.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.

A lawyer for the athlete did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Darron Lee was arrested Monday after allegedly beating his mom and his son’s mom. Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Lee allegedly assaulted his mother, Candice Lee, and the mother of his 2-year-old son, Lindsey McGlone, according to Fox News.

Lindsey is the one who called Dublin, Ohio, police, according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet. Candice was at the home because Lindsey had told her she felt unsafe. Lindsey told officers that Candice was "lying on her back with Mr. Lee overtop of her with a raised fist." Darron then allegedly pushed his mother into the wall before shoving her to the ground and punching her in the face. She was treated for facial injuries in a local hospital, per the outlet.

Lindsey told police that Darron allegedly assaulted her in October when he thought she was cheating on him, Fox News reported. He allegedly told her he would kill her and their son before he held her by the throat and tossed her on the floor, the outlet said.

On Monday, Darron told police that a female relative had hit him. He later changed his story and said a skin condition is what caused discoloration on his cheek, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Darron said that Lindsey had also assaulted him in the October incident and that he never threw any items at her or choked her.

He was taken into custody after police saw pictures of her injuries as well as a journal entry she wrote after the October incident, TMZ reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Marvin Gaye III Files for Divorce from Wife Wendy 2 Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

The Columbus Dispatch reported Lee's bond was set at $20,000 for each incident and he cannot go near his mother or Lindsey after posting bail.

Darron first reached notoriety when he played as a linebacker for Ohio State University's championship-winning team in 2014, the outlet added. He was the 20th overall pick for the New York Jets two years later. In his third season in the league, he was suspended for four games after he allegedly violated performance-enhancement drug rules.

In 2019, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the team won the coveted Super Bowl, Darron did not play. He was suspended for four games the following year before having stints with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Courtney Spraggins
Ex-Ala. Cop Indicted on Accusations He Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Then Called 911 Claiming She Shot Herself
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Shares Texts from Alleged Victim About Allegations: Domestic Violence Expert Weighs In
Marvin Gaye III
Marvin Gaye III Files for Divorce from Wife Wendy 2 Months After Domestic Violence Arrest
Mirelle Mateus, murdered by ex boyfriend Aaron Romo
Calif. Mom Had Bad Feeling Her Daughter Had Been Harmed. She Went to Ex's Home and Found Her Slain
A search is currently underway for Nadia Lee, 2, in Pasadena
Body of Missing Texas Toddler Nadia Lee Found Months After Her Mom Was Found Slain, Dad Faces Charges
Former "Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans' ex-boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation on Friday morning by Delray Beach police officers. Nathan dated Jenelle Evans from 2013 until 2015 and they share a son, Kaiser Orion Griffith, 8. Pictured: Nathan Griffith Ref: SPL5525184 240223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
'Teen Mom' Star Nathan Griffith Arrested for Domestic Battery After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
RENEE LYNNE BENEDETTI
Missing Woman's Body Found in Landfill — and Boyfriend Allegedly Confessed to Choking Her During Argument
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Mixon's Home Reportedly Searched by Police After 'Shots Fired'
Bam Margera
Bam Margera Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge After Allegedly Kicking Woman at Calif. Home
Cartez Daniels, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, Sanai Daniels
Illinois Teen Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, 9-Year-Old Girl and Child's Father in Home Invasion
Iggy Azalea; Playboi Carti
Iggy Azalea Says 'Karma's Real' After Ex Playboy Carti's Arrest for Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend
Former NFL Star Zac Stacy Jailed for 6 Months for Attack on Ex-Girlfriend, Kristin Evans
Zac Stacy's Ex-Girlfriend Says He Deserves Chance to 'Be Better' as He's Jailed for Domestic Abuse
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel at Disney
Jonathan Scott Watches Chewbacca 'Move In' on Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
https://www.instagram.com/p/B3pcb8thzFu/
Mormon 'Soft-Swinging' TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence in Utah
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022