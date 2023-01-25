Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'

Chris "Swaggy" Baker, a former star of Washington's NFL team, said "my life almost ended 2 days ago"

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 04:58 PM
Washington Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker (92) during a NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-13
Photo: Rich Kane/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Chris Baker, a former defensive tackle with Washington's NFL team, revealed that he experienced a stroke this month that almost cost him his life.

The 35-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, which included a picture of him inside a hospital room.

"Tell your loved ones you love 'em, my life almost ended 2 days ago," Baker wrote in the post.

"I can't believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet," he added.

According to TMZ Sports, Baker was hospitalized at a facility in Hartford, Connecticut.

Baker's mother told the outlet that he had a "serious" stroke on Friday, but is expected to make a full recovery. He also needed emergency surgery after the stroke, she said.

Chris Baker #92 of the Washington Redskins looks on during warm-ups before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Rich Schultz/Getty

On Wednesday, Baker shared messages sent to him by loved ones who wished him well in his recovery.

"Sending prayers and love to my teammate and brother," wrote comedian Rob Gordon. "Speedy recovery my boy!"

Per Pro Football Reference, Baker was signed by the Denver Broncos in April 2009 but was cut a short time later.

RELATED: Damar Hamlin Now Breathing on His Own and Able to Talk: 'Continues to Progress Remarkably'

After joining the Dolphins in 2010 and seeing little time on the field, he joined the Washington team in 2011, where he would go on to play in 76 games until leaving at the end of the 2016 season.

He later joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was eventually released in 2017.

Related Articles
Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts
Mac Jones' Dad Predicted NFL Stardom for His Son, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa — and Got It in Writing
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games
Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics poses for a photo with eleven of his Championship rings in 1996 in Boston, Massachusetts
NBA Legend Bill Russell Remembered by Steph Curry, Magic Johnson in Trailer for New Documentary
49ers’ Charles Omenihu Arrested for Domestic Violence Allegation
San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Catching Up' on Life After the 'Emotional Loss' That Ended His Season
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Is 'Proud' of Him This Season Despite Bills Playoff Loss: 'True Leader'
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place, and beats the victory record (83) in alpine ski word cup of Lindsey Vonnduring the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Kronplatz, Italy.
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Former Teammate Lindsey Vonn's World Cup Wins Record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card football game
Tom Brady Gives Fiery, Expletive-Filled Response When Asked If He's Playing Another NFL Season
Peyton and Eli Manning
Peyton and Eli Manning Fight Over Who Their Mom Loves More as They Prep for the Pro Bowl
Jeff Bezos attends the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Under the motto "An Evening for" Jeff Bezos receives the Axel Springer Award 2018
Jeff Bezos Not Selling the 'Washington Post' to Buy the Washington Commanders, Despite Reports
Hroniss Grasu and Sabrina Ionescu attend WME Sports cocktail party at Endeavor Lounge at Catch LA on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Is Engaged to Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu!: 'Here's to Forever'
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Honored as Bills and Bengals Meet for First Rematch Since His Cardiac Arrest
Peyton Hillis attends "A League Of Their Own" event at Geena Davis' 2nd Annual Bentonville Film Festival
Peyton Hillis Discharged from Hospital After Saving His Kids from Drowning: 'Truly a Miracle'
MLS Player Anton Walkes
New Report Finds MLS Player Anton Walkes Was a Passenger in Boat Crash That Led to His Death
andy murray
Andy Murray Slams 'Disrespectful' Rule After Not Being Allowed to Use Toilet During Nearly 6-Hour Match