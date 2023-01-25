Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'

Chris Baker, a former defensive tackle with Washington's NFL team, revealed that he experienced a stroke this month that almost cost him his life.

The 35-year-old made the announcement in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, which included a picture of him inside a hospital room.

"Tell your loved ones you love 'em, my life almost ended 2 days ago," Baker wrote in the post.

"I can't believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet," he added.

According to TMZ Sports, Baker was hospitalized at a facility in Hartford, Connecticut.

Baker's mother told the outlet that he had a "serious" stroke on Friday, but is expected to make a full recovery. He also needed emergency surgery after the stroke, she said.

Rich Schultz/Getty

On Wednesday, Baker shared messages sent to him by loved ones who wished him well in his recovery.

"Sending prayers and love to my teammate and brother," wrote comedian Rob Gordon. "Speedy recovery my boy!"

Per Pro Football Reference, Baker was signed by the Denver Broncos in April 2009 but was cut a short time later.

After joining the Dolphins in 2010 and seeing little time on the field, he joined the Washington team in 2011, where he would go on to play in 76 games until leaving at the end of the 2016 season.

He later joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was eventually released in 2017.